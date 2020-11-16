Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches "At Last... Atlas" Marketing Campaign to Welcome Travelers Back.

"The new At Last… Atlas campaign message promotes the simple and timely invitation to travelers to return to cruising," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We're lucky to have the chance to collaborate with a highly regarded and recognized Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress. Ashley Támar takes the song's classic lyrics and instills a spirit that encourages travelers to return to the elegance and joy of cruising with Atlas. There's a lot of pent-up demand to return to cruising and this campaign showcases Atlas' unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences aboard World Navigator starting in July 2021."

At Last… Atlas was created for Atlas Ocean Voyages by Coconut Grove-based full-service advertising agency MARCA. The campaign features soothing imagery of Atlas' intimate expedition ship, World Navigator, in a remote, halcyon cove at the end of an exhilarating and inspirational day. Accompanying the imagery is Atlas' invitation to explorers and dreamers to aspire to travel again:

At Last…

At Last it's time…

At Last it's time to come back to something brand new.

At Last… Atlas.

"Collaborating with Atlas Ocean Voyages on the At Last… Atlas project is more than a dream come true," said Ashley Támar. "We are pioneering and re-defining how we experience travel, culture, adventure, and entertainment. I am beyond grateful to align all of my creative gifts to deliver my interpretation of one of music industry's most iconic songs as part of the campaign's centerpiece video and beyond."

Houston-native and known professionally as Ashley Támar, Ms. Davis was an original member of Girls Tyme. Ashley Támar's debut self-titled album "My Name Is Támar…" was released in 2011, followed by "I Am the Storm" in 2016. Among her countless industry accolades are a 2006 Grammy nomination for co-writing and co-recording the inspirational song Beautiful, Loved and Blessed, with the late musical genius Prince, and "turned four chairs" en route to becoming a finalist on Season 10 of The Voice. Ashely Támar's next highly anticipated album "My Name Is Ashley" will be unveiled to the world on the 10th anniversary of her first album in March 2021.

For more information about Ashley Támar, please visit www.TamarDavis.com, and follow her on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/ashleytamardavis), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/TamarCouture), Facebook (www.facebook.com/AshleyTamarMusic), Youtube (www.youtube.com/user/TheTamarDavis), SoundCloud (www.soundcloud.com/ashleytamar), Twitter (www.twitter.com/thetamardavis), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/AshleyTamarMusic).

MARCA is a full-service advertising agency specializing in driving cultural engagement in general market, U.S. Hispanic and Latin America. MARCA builds brands and results across a wide range of industries including travel, CPG, QSR, fashion, entertainment, telecommunications, financial services and motor sports. In addition to Atlas Ocean Voyages, MARCA is proud to partner with DishLATINO, Florida Coalition Against Human Trafficking, HughesNet, Panama Jack, NASCAR, Rocket Mortgage, Sling, Subway and Wahl. For more information, please visit www.MarcaMiami.com, and follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MARCAMiami) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/MarcaMiami).

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise brand designed for worldly and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in active and awe-inspiring experiences in less-trodden, bucket-list destinations. The 9,030 GRTs, World Navigator will foster a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and feature the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her design.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides guests a more worry-free experience by including emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L'Occitane bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

For her inaugural season, World Navigator will embark on seven- to 24-night itineraries in The Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and on Antarctic expeditions for winter 2021/22. World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and her construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

