Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Peek At World Navigator's Spring/Summer 2022 Deployment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing experienced, fun-seeking and like-spirited travelers on once-in-a-lifetime journeys in remote and bucket-list destinations, Atlas Ocean Voyages is preparing to unveil World Navigator's spring/summer 2022 deployment. With departures from March through November 2022, World Navigator will sail six- to 16-night itineraries in the Arctic, British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland, the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, and Central and South America. In tandem with the new deployment, Atlas is introducing Future Cruise Certificates, which are open bookings secured with deposit for a future Atlas sailing. Additionally, the luxe-adventure cruise brand is matching travelers' deposits when they purchase an Atlas Future Cruise Certificate between now through May 16 and redeem their certificate for a spring/summer 2022, World Navigator voyage. Called Reserve and Receive, the offer effectively amounts to a $1,000 or $1,500 savings per stateroom or suite, respectively. World Navigator's spring/summer 2022 itineraries will be detailed on May 17. For more information about Atlas' Future Cruise Certificate offer, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/offers.

"World Navigator's new spring/summer 2022 season will deliver more once-in-a-lifetime moments to travelers in more bucket-list destinations," said Carlos Garzon, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We are also pleased to introduce Atlas Future Cruise Certificates, which provide travelers maximum flexibility to choose a future Atlas voyage at their convenience. We are happy to offer these benefits to the explorers, fun-seekers and trailblazers seeking the most incredible journey, ever."

Travelers who purchase Atlas Future Cruise Certificates from May 5 through 16, 2021, will have their deposits matched by Atlas when they redeem it for any spring/summer 2022, World Navigator voyage. Future Cruise Certificates can be purchased with a deposit of $500 per guest for staterooms and $750 per guest for suites, all based on double occupancy. Travelers don't need to decide on a specific voyage, now, but have until March 31, 2022 to apply their Future Cruise Certificates to a specific, applicable voyage. There is no cash value to Atlas' matching offer.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in exciting and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. Launching in July 2021, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in the brand's ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

