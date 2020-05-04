Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils 2021/22 Antarctica Luxpedition(SM) Itineraries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the Luxe-AdventureSM cruise brand, today unveiled its inaugural-winter 2021/22, Antarctica-season itineraries. Starting November 19, 2021, World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages' newest, expedition ship, will embark on 15 LuxpeditionSM journeys and bring adventurers, modern explorers and like-spirited travelers to the Southernmost Continent, Patagonia and the South Georgia and Sandwich Islands. Guests will be awestruck by towering icebergs; marvel at breathtaking, serene vistas; and come closer than ever before to penguins, large seabirds, seals and sea lions, whales and more. World Navigator's winter 2021/22 Antarctica season is open for booking, along with her inaugural summer 2021 Holy Land, Black Sea, Mediterranean and South America season.

"Travel is transformative, and there is no region in the world as awe-inspiring as Antarctica," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Adventurers, explorers and like-spirited travelers can now plan their late-2021, all-inclusive voyage of a lifetime to the Southern Continent. And the best way to fully experience this unique region is aboard World Navigator, our safe, small, clean and green, expedition ship s ."

Adventurers, modern explorers and like-spirited travelers can save up to $2,000 per suite and stateroom and receive free air travel and more for booking a Luxpedition by June 30, 2020:

$1,000 savings plus FREE business-class air travel per suite guest

savings plus FREE business-class air travel per suite guest $500 savings plus FREE economy-class air per Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest

savings plus FREE economy-class air per Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest FREE economy-class air per Adventure-stateroom guest

Reduced, 50-percent deposit

FREE changes to any itinerary, departing before March 31, 2022 .

Atlas Supports Travel Advisors

"Travel Agents are working hard these days and, in addition to their 15 percent commission, we can reward them immediately for their outstanding sales with GET PAID NOW," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. "This early opening of our inaugural 2021/22 Antarctica season will provide our valued travel advisor partners with more opportunities to discuss future Luxe-Adventure journeys of a lifetime with their clients and immediately earn a $500 or $750 gift card. And their clients can rest assured that if anything changes, they have the freedom to change their itinerary to any other departure through March 2022 at absolutely no cost."

For each deposited booking, Travel Advisors can take advantage of Atlas Ocean Voyages' GET PAID NOW for all World Navigator itineraries, departing July 2021 through March 2022:

A $750 gift card per suite NOW

gift card per suite NOW A $500 gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom NOW

gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom NOW 15% commission

Adventurers and like-spirited travelers can choose from a dozen round-trip, winter 2021/22 departures on nine-night journeys from Ushuaia, Argentina, to the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will sail through Neptune's Bellows and land inside Deception Island's caldera; visit the Argentine and Spanish research stations; and see Chinstrap Penguins. Guests also will step onto Antarctica proper at Brown Bluff (Paulet Island as an alternate) at the northern tip of the peninsula, and make landings in Neko Harbour or Paradise Bay, and Cuverville Island or Goudier Island, in the Gerlache Straight.

Two longer journeys, each a distinctive, 12-night, round-trip itinerary from Ushuaia, expand guests' Antarctica adventure. The November 28, 2021, journey will bring guests within the umbra of the Moon on December 4, for a rare, Antarctic-solar eclipse of the sun. Guests also visit the South Shetland Islands, Paulet Island and Brown Bluff, as well as make three landings in the South Georgia and Sandwich Islands. On the February 2, 2022, departure, guests visit all the planned landings as the nine-night itinerary, plus navigate across the Antarctic Circle in pursuit of marine wildlife-spotting for two additional days. Guests will be able to see Antarctic wildlife closer from World Navigator's Water's Edge Lookout, the lowest expedition ship's bow observation area in the industry and the only one with wrap-around, heated benches for extended time out on deck.

World Navigator also will embark on an eight-night Argentine Patagonia and Falkland Islands itinerary, departing November 11, 2021, from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Ushuaia. Guests call at Buenos Aires, Puerto Madryn and Port Stanley, U.K. and explore one of the world's most diverse ecosystems to catch sightings of sea lions, seals, whales, dolphins, and up to five distinct penguin species – King, Magellanic, Gentoo, Rockhopper and Macaroni – along the way.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand that will be defined by simple elegance and delivering authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime Luxe-AdventureSM experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Adventurers, explorers and like-spirited travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' safe, small, all-inclusive luxury ships and come together in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits. Guests indulge in one of 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony.

All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; binoculars and coffee and tea service in every room; meals and snacks; and butler service in suites; as well as parkas for guests to take home and waterproof boots for use ashore.

World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule and the ship will launch in mid-2021. Safety is the basic building block for the Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B, expedition ship, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are incorporated into World Navigator's design. The ship also utilizes underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate icy polar waters. In addition to propeller propulsion, World Navigator's alternate hydrojet propulsion system, helps guests quietly cruise into wildlife-rich Antarctic harbors and calderas without disturbing marine animals. Furthermore, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies – leaving nothing behind but footprints in the snow – to help preserve the breathtaking locales and waters they ply for future generations to enjoy. The ship's Rolls-Royce hybrid power management and propulsion system maximizes World Navigator's fuel efficiency, consuming as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to cruise ships with conventional systems.

For more information, adventurers and like-spirited travelers can visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com; and follow @AtlasCruises on Facebook and Twitter, and @AtlasOceanVoyages on Instagram. Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable Luxe-Adventure journey, and visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com/contact-travel-advisors/ to register as an Atlas Ocean Voyages Advisor.

