Atlas Oil Company Expands Distribution Services in Colorado with Purchase of Fort Lupton Facility

TAYLOR, Mich., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Oil Company completed the purchase of a 6.8-acre facility in Fort Lupton, CO to further invest in its Oil Field Services division providing comprehensive services like frac and rig fueling, lubricants and automated fueling through its innovative Fuel Automation Station technology.

"We have an aggressive growth plan for 2019 and view this property as an investment in our future," said Atlas' Founder, Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon. "The timing of this expansion is consistent with our strategy to continuously transform our business model and strengthen our value proposition."

The facility is more than six times the size of Atlas' prior space in Evans, CO and will be able to accommodate hundreds of new team members. Additional office space, fuel and lubricant storage, and dedicated product packaging areas will allow Atlas to quickly scale its commercial and transportation sectors in this core market. Lubricants, DEF and fleet fueling are a few of the many new lines of business regional customers can expect, in addition to sustained frac growth.

"The impact of this expansion within the region will be immediate," said Michael Meredith, Atlas' President of Frac and Rig Fueling. "We see an immense opportunity in the Niobrara-DJ Basin and have an unfaltering commitment to our customers in this market."

The property is centrally located between key supply plants and customer locations, allowing for easy and efficient order fulfillment. The new facility is also adjacent to US-85 with controlled access to the highway, allowing Atlas vehicles to quickly and safely merge in route for delivery.

"We're looking forward to expanding our operations in Fort Lupton and are excited to bring on new talent to support strategic growth in our Frac and Rig Fueling division," said Atlas' President Bob Kenyon. "Adding additional team members and assets within this market will help position Atlas as an all-inclusive provider of fuel, lubricants, specialty chemicals, best-in-class service and digital solutions."

Atlas recently completed an expansion at its Victoria, TX facility and now has over 20 terminals across the country to service its nationwide customer base.

About Atlas Oil Company

Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 49 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, and oilfield services.

