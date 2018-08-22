Atlas Oil's Emergency Fueling Response Team Deploys Trucks to Hurricane Florence

TAYLOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Oil deployed over 50 emergency fueling assets within 48 hours from terminals around the country, drawing on our diversified supply points and nationwide network of vetted carrier partners to ensure those affected by Hurricane Florence remain operational throughout the potentially record-breaking storms affecting North and South Carolina.

"When we saw Florence forming, we knew we could be called into action at a moment's notice," said Jeremy Whiddon, Atlas' second-in-command for all hurricane operations. "We began tracking the storm a week in advance from our Emergency Fueling Command Center, quickly planning for all potential outcomes."

Atlas currently has trucks, drivers and logistics professionals staged at base camps surrounding the impact zone, ready to immediately deploy into action as soon as it is safe to do so.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall Friday night on the Carolina coast and could bring upwards of 40" of rain with it. The hurricane has been described as a "storm of a lifetime" by the National Weather Service, and several coastal regions have already issued mandatory evacuation notices in preparation.

"A large part of what we do as an emergency fueling team is ensuring mission critical organizations, like hospitals, nursing homes and data centers, remain operational no matter what," said Atlas' president Bob Kenyon. "It's in our DNA to ensure our communities receive the fuel necessary to keep these facilities operational and people safe."

The Atlas Emergency Fueling division responds to disasters of all sizes, including natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma where they deployed over 80 trucks, helping to restore infrastructure in these regions for more than four months. Atlas' ability to coordinate dozens of trucks and highly trained drivers with speed, matched with dedicated diesel and gasoline supply across the country makes them uniquely capable of supporting large disaster response efforts.

"It's our people that make the difference in our organization," said Atlas founder and chairman Sam Simon. "There is no better example of that than during hurricane season as our drivers deliver fuel in the heart of a disaster zone to make sure the people of this great country stay safe and businesses powering local economies remain operational."

With over 30 years of fueling logistics experience, Atlas is among the most trusted emergency fuel suppliers in the country. The company frequently fills generators for hospitals, data centers, utilities, telecommunications companies and other mission critical facilities.

About Atlas Oil Company



Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single source solutions for fuel, transportation and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 47 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, and oil field services.

SOURCE Atlas Oil Company

Related Links

http://www.atlasoil.com

