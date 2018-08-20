Atlas Protocol Joins IAB Tech Lab Blockchain Working Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Protocol (ATP) officially announced its joining of the Interactive Advertising Bureau Technology Lab (IAB Tech Lab) and its Blockchain Working Group. It will work with Google, Amazon and others on blockchain interactive advertising technology standards.

Atlas team, the world's leading provider of blockchain advertising technology services, has successfully developed Atlas Interactive Ads product platform. With the intention of building a new blockchain interactive advertising marketing infrastructure, this innovative product enables users to get token incentives by participating in on-chain interactive advertising, and generates targetable user profiles from on-chain data.

Joining the IAB Blockchain Working Group will promote further development of Atlas Protocol's technology in order to meet global technical standards. The membership of Atlas Protocol in the Blockchain Working Group will give it the chance to share native industry-based solutions to others in the advertising field.

This will give companies the ability to use Atlas Interactive Ads products when the advertising industry makes technological changes and pivots towards blockchain.

The IAB Tech Lab brings together innovators from a variety of different countries. All emphasize business ecology and endeavor to promote safe and secure development in the world of advertising.

The IAB Tech Lab Blockchain Working Group is dedicated to investigating how blockchain can be utilized to address challenges in the digital advertising space. It also works to develop standards and best practices for the deployment of blockchain technology.

Atlas aims to promote the development of blockchain interactive advertising technology standards through collaboration with the IAB Blockchain Working Group. This will allow for more structured and semi-structured data to be recorded on-chain, fostering more data sharing and collaboration within the blockchain advertising field.

Atlas continues to discover and explore more data values to provide advertisers with more competitive value-added advertising services, and to further develop common blockchain advertising data standards.

The implementation of blockchain interactive advertising technology standards will help advertisers provide more comprehensive solutions to achieve global business growth.

For more information on Atlas Protocol, visit https://atlasp.io

