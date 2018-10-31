Atlas Real Estate Group Launches New User-Centric Designed Website

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate Group, a full-service realty group specializing in real estate investments, brokerage and property management, today announces the launch of a refreshed website with interactive features and educational resources to enhance user experience.

The new site, designed with the user in mind, makes it easier for visitors to navigate, including a log-in portal on the homepage and a suggestion page to foster communication between Atlas and the surrounding community.

It enables residents to access their portal from the top right corner of any page, customers to conveniently identify the services that will help them achieve their goals and a refined CRM technology enables faster response time and follow up.

"All of our website changes were made with careful consideration and feedback from our valued customer segments and audiences," said Sara Russell, Atlas' marketing manager. "The goal of this site redesign was to make Atlas' services and resources more accessible to current and potential stakeholders, anyone interested in real estate—investors, owners, buyers, sellers, renters and the community at large—and show them that real estate can be an impactful wealth-building tool for anyone."

Founded in 2013 by Ryan Boykin and Jason Shepherd, Atlas Real Estate Group manages more than 2,400 residential and commercial properties across Denver and surrounding areas. This website refresh comes a few months after Atlas was named the 2018 Top Real Estate Company by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

"In addition to visitors interested in real estate, our site is designed to be a resource for community members who have heard about Atlas or seen our sign on Interstate 25," said Tony Julianelle, Atlas' president. "Through our #AtlasGivesBack initiatives, we've contributed to the community since our inception, and an improved, user-friendly site will facilitate even better community engagement and connection."

For media inquiries please contact Binh Nguyen at 866-225-0920 ext. 106 or binh@flackable.com.

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas is a full-service real estate group specializing in investments, brokerage and property management in Denver. The group's internal real estate holdings exceed $50 million and it has bought and sold more than 4,000 properties totaling over $750 million worth of transactions. Atlas manages more than 2,400 residential and commercial properties across Denver and surrounding areas. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.RealAtlas.com.

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate Group