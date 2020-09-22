Atlas Real Estate Named as Colorado Companies to Watch 2020 Award Winner

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisitions, is honored to be named a winner of the Colorado Companies to Watch Awards, presented by Bank of America.

Founded in 2009, Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) recognizes second-stage companies that are fueling Colorado's economic growth. This year's class of honorees is projected to generate more than $535 million in 2020. In addition to Atlas Real Estate, companies being recognized include FloWater, SonderMind, Wana Brands, HeartHero, Cheddar Up and Turbine Labs.

"We are especially pleased by this award because it is further indication that our mission to uplift humanity through real estate resonates as well outside our company as it does within," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "Colorado is our home and we are committed to creating a vibrant community that helps everyone we touch flourish!"

The Colorado Companies to Watch Awards receives more than 1,000 nominations every year. Winners are selected through a juried panel of Colorado industry leaders. The judges select the 50 award-winning companies from the list of finalists.

"This award validates our belief in real estate to change lives for the better and our commitment to the communities we serve," said Ryan Boykin, co-founder and partner. "We envision growing and advancing our local team members, for it's their dedication, enthusiasm and drive that has enabled us to make such a positive impact across the state."

The full list of honorees can be viewed in ColoradoBiz Magazine.

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas is a distinctly different real estate company specializing in: Investment; Property Management; Institutional Acquisition; a full-service Buy/Sell Brokerage; and a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Serving Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, the group transacts more than $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 3,200 residential units. Atlas has been recognized as Best Place to Work, Best Property Management and Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

