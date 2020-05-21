Atlas Real Estate Recognized As Best Of Colorado Property Management And Best Residential Real Estate Agency

DENVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in property management, investment brokerage and institutional acquisition, announces its fourth consecutive year as ColoradoBiz Magazine's Best of Colorado Property Management, as well as Best Residential Real Estate Agency.

In ColoradoBiz Magazine's annual Best of Colorado Business Choice awards, readers voted for their top Colorado businesses. Among the 70 categories includes real estate, a highly prominent segment in Colorado's prosperous economy. The Atlas team is thrilled to be recognized for its efficient property management team and as a top real estate agency in Colorado.

"We are humbled to receive these awards and to honor our dedicated team," said Nick Mertens, VP of Property Management at Atlas Real Estate. "We work hard to take care of our residents, and because of this, our retention rate is one of the highest in the industry, in turn protecting against the cost of vacancy for our owners."

Atlas provides property management services across Colorado and in Phoenix, Arizona. Of the 3,200 properties that Atlas currently manages, it maintains 98.5 percent economic occupancy.

Continuously working to develop its services, Atlas has recently announced a new position, the resident resource manager, to help residents impacted by COVID-19. Additionally, Atlas provides a rent with the right to purchase program to qualified residents, allowing many renters to become first-time home owners.

"At Atlas we have a saying, 'good for you, good for me, good for everything'. This abundance mindset fundamentally shapes how we do business," said Tony Julianelle, CEO. "This award validates that we can add both value to property owners, while also providing safe and affordable housing to our residents. We are grateful for our team members who are dedicated to serving residents with dignity and respect."

