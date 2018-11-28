Atlas Renewable Energy Deploys NEXTracker's TrueCapture Control System Across Latin American Portfolio

"Atlas Renewable Energy is an ideal partner for NEXTracker, as the company has an excellent track record and proven expertise in driving solar project development and innovation, and has the second largest solar asset base in Latin America," said Dan Shugar, NEXTracker CEO. "We have successfully collaborated since Atlas Renewable Energy's inception and we're excited and appreciative to be integrating our proven TrueCapture technology with Atlas Renewable Energy's fleet from Mexico to Chile, significantly enhancing plant energy yields."

"NEXTracker offers one of the most innovative and bankable tracker solutions in the solar market," stated Carlos Barrera, CEO and co-founder of Atlas Renewable Energy. "The TrueCapture technology is an exciting new solar tracker innovation allowing granular row-to-row control and optimization to enhance energy production. We're delighted to deploy this novel tool across numerous projects in our fleet, bringing new technology to Latin America. This decision aligns well with Atlas Renewable Energy's continuous pursuit of innovation in all aspects of our business, as well as our interest to partner with great companies in our industry. We actively seek to stay ahead of the curve, as we continue our mission to deliver low-cost, clean energy to Latin America."

Totaling over 500 megawatts, Atlas Renewable Energy's specific projects include Sol Do Futuro and Sertão Solar (Brazil), Quilapilún (Chile), El Naranjal and Del Litoral (Uruguay), and Guajiro (Mexico). Already-built sites will be retrofitted and augmented with TrueCapture™ while newer projects will be installed and expected to perform once commissioned and tied to regional grids.

How it works : TrueCapture technology dynamically adjusts the angular position of each tracker row in response to site features, weather conditions, and geospatial location of the arrays. Proven to enable system owners and developers to maximize solar system performance and enhance profits for solar power facilities, TrueCapture has been validated by top independent engineering firms including Leidos and DNV-GL.

NEXTracker, a Flex company, advances the power plant of the future with smart solar trackers, energy storage systems and TrueCapture™ advanced control software that yields additional energy, optimizes performance and reduces costs for project and plant owners. As the number-one tracker supplier worldwide with over 17 GW delivered or under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected energy systems for hundreds of projects across five continents. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has offices in Australia, India, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit NEXTracker.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Atlas Renewable Energy is a renewable energy generation company that develops, builds, and operates renewable energy projects with long-term energy contracts across Latin America. The current company portfolio is 1.2GW of contracted projects in development, construction, or operational stages, and aims to grow an additional 1.5GW over the next decade.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized by its high standards in development, construction, and operation of large-scale projects. Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, co-founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector of emerging markets. Actis has allocated more than $600 million of equity in Atlas Renewable Energy to invest in long-term renewable energy contracted projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the main emerging markets and economies of Latin America, using its proven development, commercialization and structuring know-how to bring clean energy to the region. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, the company works every day to provide the world with a cleaner future. To more know more about Atlas Renewable Energy, visit: http://www.atlasrenewableenergy.com/.

