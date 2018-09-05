Atlas Sand Company Announces Grand Opening of Monahans Frac Sand Facility

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Sand Company, LLC ("Atlas," "Atlas Sand" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Monahans, TX facility. On October 30, 2018, the first scheduled deliveries of frac sand from the Atlas Monahans site were fulfilled. The Monahans facility's anticipated production capacity is currently approximately 4 million tons per year, and management expects the facility to reach this production rate within the next six weeks.

Atlas Sand's Founder & Chairman, Ben M. "Bud" Brigham said, "With the start-up of Atlas Monahans, we now have facilities making shipments of our premium open dune sand from both ends of the Winkler Sand Trend. We've long believed that the locations of our two acreage positions in Winkler and Ward counties, which allow the Company to ship product from the northern and southern portions of the trend, gives us a unique logistical advantage, enhancing reliability while lowering our customers' fully delivered cost incrementally relative to some of the other facilities that are more centrally located in the trend."

Hunter Wallace, the Company's COO added, "Atlas Monahans, being essentially a twin facility to Atlas Kermit, increases our Company-wide production capacity to approximately 8 million tons per year, or approximately 1,000 truckloads per day. Much like what we saw at Atlas Kermit, we expect this facility to ramp to full production capacity very quickly, due to the efficiencies and redundancies that we designed into the plant. I could not be more proud of the amazing work our team has put in to get us to where we are today."

Atlas Sand was founded organically by long-time E&P operators with significant experience in the Permian Basin alongside the best talent available in the sand mining industry. The Company was formed to provide the oil & gas industry access to the largest, highest quality frac sand reserves located in the heart of the most prolific resource plays of West Texas, including our high crush strength 40/70 and 100 mesh products. Please visit www.atlassand.com for further details regarding our history, management's background, product offerings and specifications, sales information and employment opportunities.

