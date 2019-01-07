Atlasglobal and Loylogic Announce a Strategic Partnership for Akruu

ZURICH, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Atlasglobal, a leading Turkish Airline, announce a strategic partnership for Loylogic's cutting-edge, co-branded earning solution, Akruu. Through this collaboration, Atlasmiles aims to deepen member engagement by enabling their members to earn more miles through Akruu's innovative earning modules, thereby leading to increased program revenue.

Akruu, Loylogic's state-of-the-art, collection portal, offers Atlasmiles members more diversified ways to collect miles online. Bringing together multiple innovative accrual modules such as online shopping with famous brands, Groupon, merchandise and more, Akruu significantly increases the earning potential for Atlasmiles members and boosts program miles sales.

Commenting on the partnership, Nevzat Arşan, Chief Commercial Officer of Atlasglobal, said: "We are excited to announce our new and valuable partnership with Loylogic. This partnership will enable us to offer an online catalogue, Akruu, to our current and potential Atlasmiles members. With Akruu, Atlasmiles members will gain further opportunities to earn more Atlasmiles members through their online shopping with an excellent range of suppliers. As Atlasglobal, we believe that this partnership will enable us to increase the participation of Atlasmiles members, as well as their acquisition and engagement by offering more opportunities to make more choices. We are very enthusiastic about the partnership and our shared vision, which we believe will empower us to carry our loyalty program to the next level with Loylogic."

Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Loylogic, adds, "We are thrilled to welcome Atlasglobal into the Akruu family and to enable Atlasmiles' valued members to collect more miles with greater flexibility and ease. Providing choice to our clients and their members is our objective and we are excited to offer this strategic advantage with our cutting edge collect portal to our partner. This partnership recognizes and strengthens our passion for delivering choice, increasing member engagement and ultimately providing growth for the program. We are looking forward to our collaboration and sharing this vision with Atlasglobal."

