Atlassian Head of Jira Align Steve Elliott to Deliver Keynote at Virtual Zenoss GalaxZ20

Elliott has more than 20 years of experience leading successful teams and transforming large-scale organizations that consistently out innovate the competition. Elliott's company, AgileCraft, founded in 2013 to help Fortune 500 companies transform their business through the use of Agile, was acquired by Atlassian in 2019 for a double-digital multiple of revenue. Prior to its acquisition, AgileCraft won multiple awards, including the #1 Small Workplace in America by Fortune Magazine and Best Places to Work, and is recognized by Gartner as the leading product for Enterprise Agile Planning.

Nominated as best CEO and Company Culture in 2018 when still with AgileCraft, Elliott has a strong stance on what is important at work — culture that is driven by a strong sense of purpose and community. He holds a master's degree in business from Texas Tech University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management's executive management program.

"Steve's passion lies in designing solutions and finding ways to help organizations scale all aspects of business operations," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "He's an amazing speaker, and we look forward to hearing him share his insights for how IT organizations can increase their effectiveness and efficiency."

Elliott will present at the virtual GalaxZ20 on Thursday, July 16.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at GalaxZ20:

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

For more information about GalaxZ20, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

