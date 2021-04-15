Atlast Raises $40M to Expand Production of Whole Cut Plant-Based Meat

"This investment will allow us to meet the incredible demand we've felt for our product," said Stephen Lomnes, President of Atlast Food Co. "We are building the largest mycelium production facility in the U.S. to provide consumers nationwide with a tastier alternative to their favorite animal proteins."

The majority of meat sold today — like bacon, chicken breast, and steak — is considered "whole cut," yet most plant-based meats are ground, extruded analogs of their animal counterparts and few offer the experience, texture and flavor profile of whole-cut meats. Atlast is partnering with the pioneers of mycelium technology, Ecovative, to expand its current production capacity and supply partners throughout the CPG, food service and grocery industries with plant-based meats that can be flavored to give consumers an uncompromised experience. This investment will speed up both the discovery and production process for Atlast and MyEats by supporting the construction of the world's largest Aerial Mycelium farm.

"Atlast is creating a new category of plant-based foods by offering whole cut options. Mycelium, Atlast's unique ingredient, is nutritious, versatile, and scalable — consumers should get ready to see a lot more mycelium in their stores and on their plates," said Lisa Feria, CEO at Stray Dog Capital.

"I've spent the last thirty years working to bring sustainable meat to consumers around the nation. The Atlast team is advancing that mission for the 21st century to give today's brands and consumers new plant based alternatives that mimic the texture and flavor of whole cut meats," said Stephen McDonnell, Founder of Applegate Farms.

While consumer adoption of plant-based alternatives has skyrocketed, none of the existing products have successfully recreated the multi-sensory experience of eating a whole cut of meat. Current offerings in the vegan and vegetarian market have failed to replicate the caramelized, rich brown crust from a proper sear, the tender juicy center, and the mouthfeel of fatty and savory flavors that come when chewing. MyEats' first product is a plant-based bacon that offers all the taste, crunch and sizzle of pork bacon, but is made from just six ingredients.

"I've been stocking MyEats' MyBacon™ strips since November 2020 and it continues to sell out every week, usually in 48 hours. The product tastes so much like bacon we decided to sell it alongside the real thing rather than with the other plant-based ground meats," said Mo Durr, Meat Department Manager, Honest Weight Food Co-op, an Albany, NY-based grocer and the first retailer to stock MyBacon™ strips.

"If you love bacon and the planet, Atlast has created a six-ingredient solution for enjoying one without harming the other. Atlast has a great team, a strong business plan and the full (undying) support of my Kunekune pigs, Ladybug and Pops," said Robert Downey Jr., founder of FootPrint Coalition Ventures, which launched in early 2021 to accelerate groundbreaking technologies that are addressing the world's largest environmental challenges.

Today's announcement comes after a year of immense growth for Atlast. The company launched its first product on store shelves in November 2020, and is already working with major brands to supply its plant-based bacon product at commercial scale.

About Atlast:

Atlast Food Co. is an American food technology company. Atlast's patented platform uses a natural super ingredient called mycelium to grow nutrient-rich fibers that replicate the textures and mouthfeel of meat for CPG partners. MyEats is a direct-to-consumer food brand currently selling MyBacon™ strips throughout the U.S.

