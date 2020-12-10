ATLATL Bolsters Brand Partnership Expertise with Brant McLean

After spending three years in the UK with BuzzFeed, McLean is excited to be back in the US and tackling new challenges. Serving as a Strategic Advisor for ATLATL since July, Brant has already hit the ground running, highlighting the opportunities of 3D product visualization for a wide variety of industries. As the General Manager, Agency & Client Partnerships, Brant will be responsible for identifying and optimizing opportunities for brands, agencies, and technology partners to leverage ATLATL Visual to enhance digital and eCommerce experiences.

"I'm thrilled to join ATLATL in their journey of enhancing customer experiences in visual commerce through 3D product visualization, visual configuration and augmented reality and look forward to providing these incredible solutions to both our agency & client partners."

As we enter 2021, the demand for eCommerce and improved digital experiences will continue to grow, with eMarketer calling for eCommerce to represent 15% of all US retail sales, compared to 9.9% in 2018. With this increase in time spent shopping online comes increased expectations, and a lowered tolerance for digital experiences that fall short of in store shopping. ATLATL Visual helps brands bridge that gap, with high quality 3D product visualizations, detailed 3D product configurators, and augmented reality that brings the product to life and allows the consumer to create and visualize exactly what they are shopping for.

"In the monumental shift to an ecommerce first world, brands have an increased need to express their products in a more enhanced way. Consumers are looking for experiences that empower their confidence to purchase; Product Visualization turns that confidence into higher rates of conversion with lower incidence of returns. As brands seek to navigate this next normal, ATLATL is poised to be the valued solution in visual commerce."

ATLATL's expert team is excited to launch the new Visual Platform in 2021, bringing easily implemented web based Product Visualization and 3D Configuration to brands across industries. Visit www.atlatlsoftware.com to explore the new tools and schedule a demo today.

ATLATL Visual is the premier solution for web based product visualization, 3D product configuration, and augmented reality. Highly rated among users for its easy implementation and cross platform integrations, ATLATL's suite of tools and expert team delivers a streamlined process for brands and consumers alike. Product visualization and 3D visual configuration allow your customers to digitally view and engage with your products to tailor them to their unique needs, while augmented reality brings their product to life wherever they choose to shop. Elevate your customer's experience and increase your brand's conversion rates with ATLATL Visual.

