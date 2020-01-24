Atlis Announces New CFO, Chief of Staff, and Key Technical Hires

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlis Motor Vehicles, electric vehicle technology startup, announced the appointment of Michael Konstas as Atlis's new Chief Financial Officer.



"Atlis's vision of a sustainable future for work vehicles is what drew me to the team," Konstas says. "Having led financial teams that supported best-in-class products inspires me to work for a company that isn't afraid to innovate and disrupt."



Michael Konstas, CFO Annie Pratt, Chief of Staff

Konstas is a distinguished leader with experience ranging from reporting, forecasting, and strategic planning to acquisitions and capital management in Fortune 100 and PE-backed organizations. He most recently worked as Vice President of Finance Shared Services at American Express Global Business Travel, where he led global finance teams managing $15B+ in transaction volume while improving operational metrics that transformed the customer experience. At American Express he also served as VP of Global FP&A and Divisional CFO of Global Accounts & Sales. A technology enthusiast, Michael is taking courses in Artificial Intelligence through MIT Executive Education and has a MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago.



Atlis also announced the recent hire of Annie Pratt as Chief of Staff and two key technical hires: Liam Burke as Senior Mechanical Engineer, and Abel Saucedo as Senior Electrical Engineer. Pratt joins Atlis from Axon, where she built an independent consumer business unit that doubled both revenue and profit in three years and launched multiple tech products for consumers. She has a BS. in Engineering, Product Design from Stanford's d.school.



"To disrupt the work vehicle market, we are building a team of high-horsepower engineers and leaders," says Atlis CEO and founder Mark Hanchett. "These key hires put us in a great position to continue building the product, team, and business that the work vehicle market needs."



About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles is building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks to make fleet ownership simple. Atlis's subscription ownership model provides fleet owners predictable monthly payments with a lower total cost of ownership than traditional work vehicles, freedom from fluctuating gas prices, and confidence that they'll always have the vehicles they need when they need them. In order to meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis has developed proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific vehicle needs. Atlis's mission includes bettering the charging ecosystem by providing 15-minute charge times.



