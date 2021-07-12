Atlis Motor Vehicles Announces Opportunity To Develop 4,000 Battery Packs For Micromobility Vehicle Manufacturer

MESA, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Elettricars Motor Company (Elettricars), an Italian/American-based electric vehicle manufacturer, interested in purchasing ATLIS's battery packs and cells in bulk for installation into its lightweight electric vehicles.

Elettricars agrees to purchase 4,000 electric vehicle battery packs, complete with proprietary battery management and cooling systems, from ATLIS by 2023.

ATLIS is developing a fully electric vehicle platform, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging infrastructure to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes.

"We began pilot production of the AMV battery cell and have started testing and validation," said ATLIS founder and CEO Mark Hanchett. "As battery development is a core competency for ATLIS, we are actively securing partnerships with electric vehicle manufacturers such as Elettricars to meet the growing demands of the electric vehicle industry."

Elettricars is a start-up OEM, joining the vibrant market of micromobility manufacturers, committed to producing traction in their market segment with their electric vehicles. They will be launching in Italy next year and will be expanding into the United States as they aim to create jobs and purchase batteries locally.

"ATLIS is the perfect American partner to team up with as we aim to expand in the United States," said Elettricars president and CEO Andrea Abrami. "ATLIS's focus on redefining and optimizing battery cells indicates this will be an ideal partnership."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information visit, www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

About Elettricars Motor Company

Elettricars is a new start-up OEM, joining the world market of small manufacturers of lightweight quadricycles, committed to producing vehicles with electric traction. Elettricars originates from the Abrami family, owners of an internationally acclaimed engineering, design and prototyping company with its headquarters in Italy. It boasts over thirty years of history and experience in the automotive, off-highway and product sectors. For more information, visit www.elettricars.com.

