Atlis Motor Vehicles Releases XP Prototype

MESA, Ariz., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles, a startup electric pickup truck manufacturer, has built their prototype platform, dubbed the XP. The XP is the next step on their way to a fully-functioning, full-size prototype pickup truck. Atlis had tested a fast-charging prototype battery pack last year that fully charged in under 15 minutes, a larger version of which is used in the XP.



This "skateboard" - as termed in the EV industry - is both the base for the upcoming Atlis XT pickup and a stand-alone product intended for vehicle builders such as RV manufacturers, step van manufacturers, box truck manufacturers, or anyone looking for a medium to heavy-duty electric platform from which to build. The XP platform is comprised of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, with a central battery pack.



"We have a couple of teams working in different parts of the country, and we brought everyone together to build this XP platform. This modular design allows us to provide maximum flexibility and cost savings." stated Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor vehicles. He added "We're opening up our core technology to allow aftermarket vehicle partners to electrify anything. With the XP platform, anyone can create a scalable ecosystem of mobility solutions."



Atlis is designing for a full drive-by-wire system, so controls will be able to integrate with either traditional pedals and steering wheel, located anywhere the vehicle requires, or with autonomous capabilities in the future. The platform will become an ongoing test bed for various technologies as Atlis continues to develop and integrate solutions for extended range, faster charging, improved towing and payload capabilities, and reduced cost.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles - founded in 2016 by Mark Hanchett - is a startup automotive manufacturer based in Mesa, Arizona which is focused on innovating and developing the first full-size battery-electric pickup truck for the American market with their exclusive XT platform. Designed to provide the same capabilities and reliability as the traditional American work truck by using electrification of the drivetrain to fundamentally improve the overall experience. Atlis' mission includes bettering the charging ecosystem with an advanced charging solution providing fast and affordable 15-minute charge times.

