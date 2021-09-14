ATMOFIZER Partners with HealthCorps

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Tomorrow Project provided ATMOFIZER Pro Units to HealthCorps' annual benefit on September 13, 2021 in New York City. The Pro Units along with ATMOFIZER ONE units will also be donated to schools across the country where HealthCorps operates its program.

HealthCorps

HealthCorps is a national 501c3 organization founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz that addresses health inequities in at-risk communities by educating and empowering teens. The organization will hold its annual benefit on September 13 outdoors at the Central Park Zoo where the ATMOFIZER Pro Units will be utilized to provide an added layer of air purifying protection for guests attending event. HealthCorps' annual event will follow all recommended CDC, New York Department of Health and venue Covid 19 protocols.

Olivier Centner, CEO of the revolutionary Atmofizer air purification technology, said, "Introducing the Atmofizer technology into the US is another step in demonstrating The Better Tomorrow Project's commitment to creating a safer environment to help people return to schools, return to work, and return to normal life. Through more effectively improving the air we breathe and reducing energy required to do it, we believe our technology represents one of the most significant breakthroughs in air purification in the last forty years."

Mr. Centner continued, "Partnering with HealthCorps to provide units to schools across the country is such a natural fit for both organizations. The work that HealthCorps has been doing is so important, and we are glad to be a part of that effort with them."

HealthCorps CEO, Amy Braun agreed, "The health and safety of the school communities we serve is vitally important to HealthCorps, as is the comfort and peace of mind of our benefit guests. We are grateful to The Better Tomorrow Project and their generous donation to our schools and our event."

The Better Tomorrow Project's inventions have been demonstrating their pioneering disinfection power since the SARS pandemic of 2013. The ATMOFIZER brand was created in 2020 after 16 years of research and development efforts on clean-tech and one simple, yet crucial mission: to help the world breathe safely again. Ultra-fine particle exposure poses a seriously underestimated, global threat to human health. The spread of viruses, industrial chemicals, bacteria, airborne pathogens, pollutants, and allergens of all aspects are regularly occurring indoors. ATMOFIZER is the first and only, highly efficient, filter-free, air-purification clean-tech expertly engineered to eliminate ultra-fine particles and kill small viruses with proven efficiency of 99.9% which supports facilities to operate safely and free from airborne pathogens.

ABOUT THE BETTER TOMORROW PROJECT & ATMOFIZER

The Better Tomorrow Project LLC is a revolutionary clean-tech company that researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes proprietary and patented anti-viral products under the brand ATMOFIZER. The products are manufactured in THE USA with world-wide patents developed by world renowned German scientists. Their clean tech is disruptive in nature and solves the real-world problems.

More than a company, The Better Tomorrow Project and ATMOFIZER are about creating a better tomorrow by doing good. Through their corporate responsibility division, they believe it is a fundamental responsibility to support the communities where we live, work, and play to transform and better the lives of those who need it most. The Better Tomorrow Project is a company that is focused and driven to protect the planet and improve the lives of those in need.

ABOUT HEALTHCORPS

Since its founding in 2003, HealthCorps (www.healthcorps.org), a national 501c3, has addressed health inequities in at-risk communities by educating and empowering teens – encouraging them to become change agents within their family, their school, and their neighborhood.

Believing that limited access to health education can lead to a lifetime of social, emotional, and physical challenges. HealthCorps strives to strengthen teens with innovative approaches to health and wellness, providing today's youth with the tools to become more physically and mentally resilient through educational programming, leadership experience and service learning.

HealthCorps' programming is operating in schools and organizations in AZ, CA, TX, NY OK, PA, and TX and will expand to NJ and FL in the upcoming school year.

Teens Make Health Happen is HealthCorps' latest program designed to activate youth change makers and healthier communities in the process. HealthCorps is supported nationally by USANA Health Sciences. You can find health tips for teens from HealthCorps on the @teensmakehealthhappen Instagram and TikTok channels.

Atmofizer: Lauren Malis 917-609-8017 [email protected]

HealthCorps: Karen Johnson 703-362-7572

SOURCE Atmofizer