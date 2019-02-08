Atmos Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Spire to Join S&P MidCap 400; NorthStar Realty Europe to Join S&P SmallCap 600
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) will replace Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will replace Atmos Energy in the S&P MidCap 400, and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) will replace Spire in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, February 15. EnCana Corp. (NYSE: ECA) is acquiring Newfield Exploration in a transaction expected to be completed on February 14 pending final conditions.
Atmos Energy engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Gas Utilities Sub-Industry index.
Spire engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Gas Utilities Sub-Industry index.
NorthStar Realty Europe is a European-focused real estate Investment Trust (REIT) with predominately-prime office properties. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Office REITs Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P 500 INDEX – February 15, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Atmos Energy
|
Utilities
|
Gas Utilities
|
DELETED
|
Newfield
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration &
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 15, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Spire
|
Utilities
|
Gas Utilities
|
DELETED
|
Atmos Energy
|
Utilities
|
Gas Utilities
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 15, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
NorthStar Realty
|
Real Estate
|
Office REITs
|
DELETED
|
Spire
|
Utilities
|
Gas Utilities
