Atmos Launches Rent Calculator, Announces Key Partnership & Raises Round
May 22, 2020, 12:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmos, an SF-based homebuilding tech company, has launched an interactive page (buildatmos.com/timetobuild) showing what San Francisco and New York City rent compares to building a home in emerging cities like Raleigh, Austin and Boulder; announced a partnership with Placement, a job placement startup which helps people find jobs with larger salaries in those same cities; and raised a pre-seed round from Sam Altman, Pioneer by Daniel Gross, and Tyler Cowen.
The day of the launch, the page was viewed 15,000 times with nearly 70% of the views coming from people in the Bay Area, NYC and LA. More buzz was gotten via a tweet Atmos posted (twitter.com/buildatmos/status/1262441258695286784). People were browsing these top three cities: Raleigh (40%), Austin (15%), and Boulder (6.5%). In the past three days, that number has grown to 40,000 views. CEO Nicholas Donahue says: "We're excited to have received the attention we did because there's a real opportunity here to help people realize their dream of moving to an emerging city with a lower cost of living, a sense of community and the possibility of building your dream home."
The partnership with Placement will allow Atmos to further support people thinking of leaving major coastal hubs by helping to place them in jobs in cities with an up to 30% salary increase. "The Placement partnership will allow Atmos to work directly with people that are moving to a new location and looking to use their salary increase to help them achieve the American Dream—owning a home," says Donahue.
In their pre-seed round, Atmos raised capital led by Sam Altman. Pioneer by Daniel Gross and Tyler Cowen gave grants. Adam Nash, an early investor in Opendoor and Peerstreet who is close to Atmos said, "With the growing number of remote-first and remote-friendly companies, Atmos will likely be the answer for technology workers looking to move to emerging cities and fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a home." With this funding, Atmos will expand its engineering team and their on-the-ground team in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Atmos has already started the process of building a few homes.
Contact:
Sonia Baschez
[email protected]
SOURCE Atmos Inc
