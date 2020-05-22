Atmos Launches Rent Calculator, Announces Key Partnership & Raises Round

The partnership with Placement will allow Atmos to further support people thinking of leaving major coastal hubs by helping to place them in jobs in cities with an up to 30% salary increase. "The Placement partnership will allow Atmos to work directly with people that are moving to a new location and looking to use their salary increase to help them achieve the American Dream—owning a home," says Donahue.

In their pre-seed round, Atmos raised capital led by Sam Altman. Pioneer by Daniel Gross and Tyler Cowen gave grants. Adam Nash, an early investor in Opendoor and Peerstreet who is close to Atmos said, "With the growing number of remote-first and remote-friendly companies, Atmos will likely be the answer for technology workers looking to move to emerging cities and fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a home." With this funding, Atmos will expand its engineering team and their on-the-ground team in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Atmos has already started the process of building a few homes.

