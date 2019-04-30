Atmosphere Commercial Interiors Reveals 2019 Classroom Makeover Contest

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, Atmosphere Commercial Interiors (Atmosphere) launched their first annual FLIP Your Classroom contest to provide local students and teachers with a space that fosters collaboration, teamwork, and peer-to-peer communication. The learning needs of students and teaching needs of educators alike vary throughout the day, and Atmosphere set out to provide spaces where students have choice and control over their learning environment, thus creating ownership of the learning process and making a successful outcome more likely.

After reviewing the inspiring and heartfelt submissions by a panel of three judges, local teacher Victoria Sundberg was awarded $50,000 to design a classroom that would deliver a high-quality educational experience. Sundberg is a music teacher to all 600 students at Lake Marion Elementary School in Lakeville and is passionate about providing the best space for them.

After the ribbon cutting, Sundberg walked through her classroom doors to see her newly updated music room for the first time. Followed by teachers and eager students, Sundberg wasn't the only one whose face revealed excitement and awe! A handful of parents accompanied their children as the newly refurbished music room was unveiled bright and early Monday morning.

"It was such a great morning seeing the reveal of Ms. Sundberg's new music room. Atmosphere did a fantastic job!" said Rachel Wand, parent of two of Sundberg's students.

Organization and storage were two of Sundberg's highest priorities. Sundberg visited Atmosphere to meet with the design team where she handpicked the selections and finishes to bring her music room from vision to reality. Together, they worked to ensure that the new classroom design blended with the existing facility. Sundberg, when asked about her experience, responded, "I worked with Juli and Emily and they were in constant communication with me about the whole project, it was really amazing. They did such a good job; I can't say enough wonderful things about them."

Atmosphere brought in Cascades System by Smith System, a mobile and effortless organization system designed for classrooms. A sit-stand desk was provided to Sundberg so she can change her posture and position throughout the day, increasing her overall comfort. Seating options throughout the room include Noodle Chairs by Smith System and Turnstone Buoys by Steelcase, and space was dedicated to interactive learning elements featuring Verb Whiteboards by Steelcase.

"I'm just so thankful to Atmosphere for the incredible amount of work they put into my room, for their dedication to not only just providing these products but teaching me to use them and implement them and really just doing an amazing job overall with this transformation," said Victoria Sundberg, K-5 Music Specialist and Winner of FLIP Your Classroom.

"Atmosphere has been top-notch all the way through—from announcing it to the planning of the materials and then to executing this whole flip. I'm a whole-hearted believer in what Atmosphere can do for a classroom," said Bret Domstrand, Principal, Lake Marion Elementary.

Attendees from Atmosphere were Carlene Wilson, President and CEO; Juli Olson, Workplace Consultant; Emily Cich, Interior Designer; Jon Cremer, Workplace Consultant; Jodi Hoberg, Marketing; Scott Murlowski with Steelcase; and Bill Stoyke with Smith System.

About Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors is proud to serve organizations around the globe of every size, from start-up to Fortune 500, and across corporate, healthcare, education, and hospitality industries. Our focus on innovation and inspired solutions guides our partnerships with architecture and design, real estate and development, and technology industries.

