Atom Tickets Ranks in the Top 5% of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine ranked Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, as 178th on its annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

This is the first time Atom qualified and made the list with three-year revenue growth of 2243% (between 2016 and 2019). Atom also recertified as a Great Place to Work for a second consecutive year.

"We are honored to be in the top 5 percent of the nation's fastest-growing companies as recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for the first time," says Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. "Our team is committed to delivering outstanding services and experiences to movie fans and partners alike. This passion for what we do shows in our product as we innovate and grow the company, even during these trying times."

Atom was recently announced as a premier launch partner for Snap Minis—a branded third-party experience within the Snapchat app. The Movie Tickets by Atom Mini will launch in the coming weeks and offer ticketing for all of Atom's exhibitor partners including: AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements' Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark in Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, among others.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

Media Contact:

Atom Tickets

Kristen Morquecho

[email protected]

818-577-6271

SOURCE Atom Tickets

Related Links

https://www.atomtickets.com

