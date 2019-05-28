Atom Tickets Strikes Deal with Cinema Giant, Cinemark

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Tickets, the social movie-ticketing platform, announced today it has partnered with Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) to expand its national theater footprint. Cinemark is the third largest national exhibitor in the U.S. and adds more than 4,500 screens at 340 locations to the Atom Tickets network, which now covers over 26,000 screens. The Cinemark deal brings increased screen count in key markets such as Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Sacramento and Denver.

The company expects to have Cinemark locations live on the Atom app and website by mid-summer. Movie fans will be able to book tickets through Atom for any Cinemark location while enjoying all the benefits of Atom's convenient social ticketing platform, including reserving seats in advance of any movie for themselves and their guests; inviting friends via contacts; quickly checking-in for movies using a mobile device and eliminating the need for paper tickets.

"We're thrilled to have Cinemark as our newest exhibitor partner to satisfy the significant consumer demand for this chain of theatres on the Atom platform. We know this partnership will deliver an even better user experience when hundreds of Cinemark locations appear in the Atom app," said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. "Cinemark is an innovative leader in the exhibition industry and we're excited to partner with them to grow their audience and attract more guests with digital ticketing."

"Our first priority is to make purchasing tickets as seamless as possible for our guests," said Mark Zoradi, CEO, Cinemark. "Through our partnership with Atom Tickets, Cinemark's customers will now have even more opportunities to easily access tickets to every must-see movie."

In just over two years since its national launch, Atom Tickets now has:

6 million monthly unique visitors to Atom Tickets (app and web) with 80% of its web audience unduplicated from another leading movie ticketing site ( comScore , April 2019 )

, ) Over 60 leading exhibitors on its platform, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. exhibitors

Cinemark joins an impressive list of Atom Tickets theater partners that includes AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements' Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, among others.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 547 theatres with 6,051 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of March 31, 2019. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com .

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 26,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. The company's advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia who serve as resources to Atom in developing the most innovative and convenient theatrical movie experiences for consumers. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

