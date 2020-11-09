Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market Expected to Reach USD 3,755.3 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 10.4% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 1,770.5 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 10.4% by the year 2027. The market is driven by factors such as growth in industries such as electronics and semiconductor solutions, rise in the demand for electronic components in the automotive industry, increase in concerns for global warming climate change, and increasing use of component miniaturization in the electronic devices. However, high processing costs, high material waste, and high energy waste rates are key restraint of this market.

Buy this report from: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/atomic-layer-deposition-equipment-market-global-industry-analysis

The global atomic layer deposition equipment market is fragmented based on types, by application, and region. On the basis of types, the atomic layer deposition equipment market is segmented into metal ALD, aluminum oxide ALD, plasma enhanced ALD, catalytic ALD, and others. Based on applications, the atomic layer deposition equipment market is categorized as research & development facilities, semiconductor & electronics, solar devices, medical equipment, and others. Based on region, the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Israel, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The effect of COVID-19 is anticipated to be strongly felt in the consumer durable industry due to high dependency of different global industries for imports. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for consumer durables in the world, which in turn, is impeding the semiconductor industry. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing the end-user demand for daily semiconductor-powered products worldwide, the demand for ALD equipment is reducing in the short-term. The COVID-19 effects majorly on manufacturing units which are currently working with 50% workforce. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/23

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Japan based Tokyo Electron Limited holds approximately one fourth of market share of global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment market in year 2019.

based Tokyo Electron Limited holds approximately one fourth of market share of global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment market in year 2019. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global market. The market in this region is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

accounted for a major share of the global market. The market in this region is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The embedded production base in South Korea , China , and Taiwan's have increased demand for deposition technology. Market growth in the region is been driven by the proliferation of electronics products, enormous modernization, and increasing spending on consumer electronics.

, , and have increased demand for deposition technology. Market growth in the region is been driven by the proliferation of electronics products, enormous modernization, and increasing spending on consumer electronics. The high growth of the solar power industry is primarily due to the rise in use of photo voltaic (PV) systems in economies such as China , the US, Japan , India , Poland , and the Great Britain . The growth of the solar devices industry in countries such as India and Japan is attributed to high insolation, relative high energy prices, increase in concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, and low electrification prices.

Enquiry Before Buying of This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/23

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Metal ALD

Aluminum Oxide ALD

Plasma Enhanced ALD

Catalytic ALD

Others

By Application

Research & Development Facilities

Semiconductor & Electronics

Solar Devices

Medical Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Applied Materials, Inc.

Arradiance, LLC

ASM International

Beneq

CVD Equipment Corporation

Encapsulix

Entegris

Eugene Technology Co., Ltd.

Forge Nano Inc.

Kurt J. Lesker Company

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

NANO-MASTER, INC.

Oxford Instruments

Picosun Oy

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Tempress

Tokyo Electron Limited

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Research & Development Facilities, Semiconductor & Electronics, Solar Devices, Medical Equipment, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Semiconductor Fabrication Standards(SFS), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute(ANSI).

Other Trending Reports:

Global Building Automation System Market By Type (Wired Technology, and Wireless Technology), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Others), By Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, Bas Services, and Others), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa )

Building Automation System Market Global and China Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market by Type (Copper-based, Self-Polishing Copolymer, Hybrid, and Others), By Application (Shipping Vessels, Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms, Fishing Boats, Yachts & Other Boats, Inland Waterways Transport, and Mooring Lines) by sales channel (Online, Offline) By and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa )

Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Global Containerboard Market By Type (Kraftliners, Testliners, Flutings), By End-users (Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa )

Containerboard Market Global Fluorspar Market by Product Type (Acidspar, Metaspar, and Ceramic), By Application (Aluminium Production, Steel Production, Hydrofluoric acid Production, and Others) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa )

About Growth Market Reports:

GMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". GMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 545 6473

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Read our news: https://businessmirrornews.com

SOURCE Growth Market Reports