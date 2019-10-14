Atomic Magnetometers Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atomic Magnetometers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Atomic Magnetometers Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are high sensitivity to weak magnetic fields, low initial cost, low maintenance cost. However, design issues faced by engineers and necessity to heat sensor vapor cell before operation may hamper the market growth.

Atomic magnetometers are the devices, which are used for high sensitivity detection of magnetic fields in a large number of applications such as locating unexploded underground structures to detecting biomagnetic fields associated with heart and brain. Atomic magnetometers also enable accurate prediction of studies related to drug delivery for pharmaceutical development.

By Product, the Spin-Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer segment is growing significantly to during the forecast period due to their high sensitivity per unit volume towards biomagnetic fields. The sensitivity of SERF magnetometers improves upon traditional atomic magnetometers by eliminating the dominant cause of atomic spin decoherence caused by spin-exchange collisions among the alkali metal atoms. By geography, Asia Pacific has the highest market growth during the forecast period attributed to the consumer electronics industry coupled with rapid industrialization in countries including China, Japan, and India.

Some of the key players of Atomic Magnetometers Market include Sinclair Research Center, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Varian Associates, Intel Corporation, The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc., Southwest Sciences, Inc., Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Georgia Tech Research Corporation and Singer Company.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Spin-Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) Magnetometer

5.3 Cold Atomic Magnetometry



6 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Distributor

6.3 Direct Sales



7 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biological

7.3 Medical

7.4 Other End Users



8 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

8.3 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance



9 Global Atomic Magnetometers Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Sinclair Research Center, Inc.

11.2 Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory

11.3 Sandia National Laboratories

11.4 Varian Associates

11.5 Intel Corporation

11.6 The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.

11.7 Southwest Sciences, Inc.

11.8 Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory

11.9 Georgia Tech Research Corporation

11.10 Singer Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj0oym

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

