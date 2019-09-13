Atomos And Panasonic Announce First 5.9K 35mm Full-Frame ProRes Raw Recording From The Lumix S1H

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomos is excited to announce up to 5.9Kp30 RAW support over HDMI from the brand new Panasonic Lumix S1H to the Atomos Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder that enables Apple ProRes RAW recording. The Lumix ProRes RAW update will be available on the Ninja V in early 2020.

"We are very proud of developing new ground-breaking technology with a company of the calibre of Panasonic. We are both highly committed to the democratisation of filmmaking for creators, and the ability to record ProRes RAW or ProRes RAW HQ from the S1H to a Ninja V 5.9kp30 is a major leap forward in this endeavour." Said Jeromy Young, Atomos Co-founder and CEO.

As the world's first full-frame mirrorless camera capable of 6K video, the Lumix S1H combines the quality of professional cinema-grade video cameras with the size and photo capability of a mirrorless, making it the perfect companion to the Ninja V.

"The leading brand of external monitor-recorders is definitely Atomos. Both companies have a very good relationship and we have been providing 4:2:2 10bit HDMI output recording for the Lumix GH series for years. We are very proud to be developing RAW output via HDMI with Atomos for the S1H, recording Apple ProRes RAW to a Ninja V." Said Panasonic at their launch event in LA.

Added Young: "Our advancements in screen technology now allows creators to accurately monitor RAW video in real-time as it would be viewed in the home or cinema for perfect preservation of creative intent. Our pristine custom Atomos HDR screens are second to none in colour accuracy and representation of brightness from RAW signals. When combined, these advantages create a dream workflow for filmmakers, from image capture to post-production. The speed and quality ProRes RAW delivers in real-time multi-stream Final Cut Pro X editing on a Mac is truly remarkable."

The new Lumix S1H will be shown working with the Ninja V at the IBC show in Amsterdam from 13 September.



About Atomos

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) is a global video technology company delivering award-winning, simple to use monitor-recorder content creation products. These products give content creators across the rapidly growing social, pro-video and entertainment markets a faster, higher quality and more affordable production system. The company's range of products take images directly from the sensor of all major camera manufacturers, then enhance, record and distribute them in high-quality formats for content creation using the major video editing software programs. Since being founded in 2010, Atomos has established strategic relationships with key technology providers within the ecosystem including Apple, Adobe, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon and JVC Kenwood. Atomos is based in Australia with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK and Germany and has a worldwide distribution partner network. For more information, visit www.atomos.com.



All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Atomos

Related Links

http://www.atomos.com

