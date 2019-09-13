Atomos Announce 16bit RAW Support on New FX9 From Sony

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Off the back of Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. ("Sony") unveiling their groundbreaking new FX9 today at IBC, Atomos is excited to announce 16bit RAW support from this new camera to the Atomos Neon 8K MCU.

"We have a long and proud history of collaborating with revolutionary companies like Sony, we are working closely with the FX9 camera team to deliver 4K 16bit RAW from the FX9 to our Neon cinema monitor-recorders." Said Jeromy Young, Atomos Co-founder and CEO.

The FX9, which will go to market towards to end of 2019, features an advanced 6K full-frame sensor and has been designed to give professional shooters greater flexibility and capture capability, making it an ideal match for the Atomos Neon range. The FX9 has the same DNA as the popular VENICE cinema camera making it the ideal music, documentary, drama and event shooting.

"When paired with an Atomos Neon, the FX9 will be one of the most advanced production tools available today. We're excited to empower content creators and filmmakers at the highest level through our ongoing work with Sony." Added Young.

About Atomos

Atomos Limited (ASX: AMS) is a global video technology company delivering award-winning, simple to use monitor-recorder content creation products. These products give content creators across the rapidly growing social, pro-video and entertainment markets a faster, higher quality and more affordable production system. The company's range of products take images directly from the sensor of all major camera manufacturers, then enhance, record and distribute them in high-quality formats for content creation using the major video editing software programs. Since being founded in 2010, Atomos has established strategic relationships with key technology providers within the ecosystem including Apple, Adobe, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon and JVC Kenwood. Atomos is based in Australia with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK and Germany and has a worldwide distribution partner network. For more information, visit www.atomos.com

