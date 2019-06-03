Atomos Announces First 8K ProRes RAW Monitor-Recorder

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomos Limited, (ASX:AMS) ("Atomos"), the global leader in precision monitor-recorders and switchers for the cinema and video industries, today announced the Neon Cinema Series and the 8K Master Control Unit, the world's first 8K ProRes RAW monitor-recorder.

"We love delivering innovative, disruptive solutions for today's progressive filmmakers and creators who demand high quality content. And to that end, we've once again collaborated with camera and computer ecosystem partners to deliver ProRes RAW at 8K resolution, which is built for the amazing new Mac Pro," said Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO.

"We are blown away by the 8K ProRes RAW video recorded with the new Neon Cinema Series monitor-recorder. The detail is incredible, with enough resolution to reframe for 4K and 6K and even enable virtual multi-camera angles from one shot. And the RAW camera sensor data available makes ProRes RAW the ideal format for HDR workflows," said Jeromy.

"Creativity knows no bounds and we have to keep up with that mindset. So our driving force at Atomos is to keep working with our valued partners to continue to deliver products that work seamlessly together, giving filmmakers and content creators the best tools available," added Jeromy.

Apple's ProRes RAW is an incredible format for today's filmmakers, combining the flexibility of RAW video with the incredible performance of ProRes. This is the space Atomos aims to build on with further enhancements to their products, spearheaded by the release of the Neon 8K Master Control Unit that's due to hit the market in 2019.

Atomos is a global video technology company delivering award-winning, simple to use monitor-recorder content creation products. These products give content creators across the rapidly growing social, pro-video and entertainment markets a faster, higher quality and more affordable production system. Atomos' range of products take images directly from the sensor of all major camera manufacturers, then enhance, record and distribute them in high-quality formats for content creation using the major video editing software programs. Since being founded in 2010, Atomos has established strategic relationships with key technology providers within the ecosystem including Apple, Adobe, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon and JVC Kenwood. Atomos is based in Australia with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK and Germany and has a worldwide distribution partner network. For more information please visit www.atomos.com .

