Atos names Bryan Ireton North America Chief Executive Officer

IRVING, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the company has appointed Bryan Ireton as CEO, North America, effective June 1st.

Ireton, who joined Atos from Accenture in February this year, was in charge of Atos Infrastructure and Data Management for the North American market. He brings 30 years of experience in the digital industry, including most recently 7 years as Accenture's Director of Operations for Financial Services across North America. In this role, he was responsible for executing the operating unit's business strategy, as well as driving operational excellence in quality, risk, client satisfaction and profitable growth.

Ireton replaces Simon Walsh who will pursue other opportunities outside of Atos.

"I want to thank Simon Walsh for his strong contribution to the outstanding enhancement of our customer relationships and support over the last years, and wish him all the best in his next endeavors. Bryan Ireton has joined Atos with outstanding leadership and technology experience to steer Atos North America's growth plans to the next stage. In the last months, Bryan had the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Simon to prepare a successful transition," said Elie Girard, Atos CEO. "The Group Management Committee and I look forward to working with Bryan and accelerating our customers' digitalization in our largest market."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (SocietasEuropaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

