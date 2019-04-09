Atos recognized as Google Cloud Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year

PARIS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced at Google Cloud Next '19 that it has received the 2018 Google Cloud Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award. This year's award was presented at the Partner Summit at Next '19 in San Francisco, which showcases Google Cloud technologies and solutions for cloud, collaboration and artificial intelligence.

Atos was recognized for its outstanding growth in its customer base over the last year to extend the reach of the Google Cloud ecosystem. Through Atos's expertise in cloud orchestration, migration and management, joint customers have been able to use the cloud to power transformation and innovation and respond faster to customer needs.

Since the start of its official global partnership with Google Cloud in April last year, Atos has signed many major clients to Google Cloud including global companies in the industrial, pharmaceutical, telecommunications and broadcast sectors.

"This award is an exciting recognition of our growing partnership with Google Cloud," said Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations and Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos. "We're proud of the achievements we've made in the last year including becoming 'Google Cloud-first' in just 6 months and enabling many businesses worldwide to realize the true value that the cloud can bring."

"We're thrilled to recognize Atos as the 2018 Google Cloud Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Atos has proven their expertise in Google Cloud and has demonstrated their commitment to customer success over the past year. We're excited to keep building on our partnership with Atos as more and more customers look to our ecosystem to help them succeed in the cloud."

