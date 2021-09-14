Atos to create center of excellence to accelerate digital transformation in the financial services industry

PARIS and ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced plans to further expand their global relationship to help banks and insurance companies address their increased security and regulatory compliance demands when moving their workloads and applications to the cloud. With the goal of helping companies modernize to meet consumer demand, Atos and IBM intend to support financial services clients through the creation of a new Atos Cloud Center of Excellence.

As financial services institutions balance the need to drive innovation by delivering high-value services while addressing strict security and compliance requirements, hybrid cloud environments have become increasingly important. To help move the financial services industry forward, Atos intends to migrate and modernize customer mission-critical workloads to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services using the platform's built-in security and compliance protocols designed to help clients reduce their risk and regulatory barriers that impede transformation and innovation. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services features security capabilities including confidential computing technology and 'Keep Your Own Key' encryption backed by the highest level of security commercially available[1] to help financial institutions retain control of their data.

The Atos Cloud Center of Excellence intends to provide technology and financial services expertise for clients backed by dedicated Atos professionals trained on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat OpenShift, providing local language assistance. Atos' planned work to support the IBM Cloud for Financial Services through the new Atos Center of Excellence reinforces the company's mission to deliver application modernization and hybrid cloud transformation at scale, which is enabled by Atos OneCloud -- an innovative initiative from Atos to pro-actively accelerate its clients' migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shop offering industry specific go-to-market and organization. Atos also offers automation services including Robotic Process Automation, AI-driven intelligent workflows and business processes reengineering accelerated by IBM Cloud Pak for Data and IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.

Adrian Gregory, SEVP, Global Head of Financial Services & Insurance, Atos, said: "Banks and insurance companies are moving their applications to the Cloud at speed - with the pandemic providing sharp focus to digitalize businesses in response to changing customer and market trends – this sense of urgency must be matched with determination to select the right partner to unlock long-term opportunities. By combining the power of Atos OneCloud with the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, together we can play a pivotal role in supporting financial services organisations on their transformations, helping them to address their security, compliance and resiliency challenges."

Howard Boville, Head of IBM Cloud Platform, said: "As financial institutions seek to modernize and harness the power of hybrid cloud and AI, the need for security and compliance across all platforms is paramount. IBM Cloud for Financial Services aims to address the risks the industry is facing with built-in controls focused on the regulatory barriers that have historically impeded digital transformation. The new Atos Cloud Center of Excellence will combine IBM's hybrid cloud and AI solutions with Atos' industry experts trained and certified for those solutions, as well as automation capabilities to accelerate innovation throughout the industry without sacrificing security.

Atos and IBM announced the expansion of their global relationship in January 2021 with the intent to help clients accelerate their digital transformation efforts with hybrid cloud and industry-specific automation solutions designed to increase productivity and reduce costs.

Atos OneCloud combines a unique set of 10 offerings to help clients accelerate migration to the Cloud. It also includes a range of services in collaboration with a world class partner ecosystem including IBM and RedHat, which encompasses cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise and prebuilt cloud accelerators underpinned by Atos' leading cybersecurity offerings.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

For more information on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, visit www.ibm.com/cloud/financial-services.

1 Based on IBM Hyper Protect Crypto Service, the only service in the industry built on FIPS 140-2 Level 4-certified hardware. FIPS 140-2 Security Level 4 provides the highest level of security defined in this standard.

