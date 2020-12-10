ATP & Epic Aircraft Announce New Partnership Featuring Flightdocs And Aviation Hub

"The E1000 GX is an aircraft where performance, function, and form are the cornerstone of our pilot-driven design process. ATP embodies this same commitment with their suite of aviation solutions," said Epic CEO, Doug King. "Our commitment to our operators includes ensuring that we have partnerships in place that enhance the customer experience and ensure maximum operational efficiencies, reliability, and value."

"We're very excited to partner with the team at Epic Aircraft," explained ATP Chief Strategy Officer, Greg Heine. "Our product suite delivers a unique set of capabilities to aircraft owners, operators, and OEMs. We're giving real-time, paperless access to the data and publications they need every day, right from their phone or iPad."

The E1000 GX, powered by the Pratt & Whitney 1200-HP PT6A-67A engine and the Hartzell 5- blade composite propeller, cruises at over 330 knots, climbs at 4,000 feet per minute, offers a full-fuel payload of 1,100 pounds, operates up to 34,000 feet, and travels coast to coast with one fuel stop. It is equipped with the Garmin GFC 700 Automated Flight Control System.

All E1000 GX aircraft will come with subscriptions to the fully integrated Flightdocs and the ATP Aviation Hub platforms. This advanced integration gives users "one-click" access to their Epic Aircraft technical publications and regulatory content without needing to leave their maintenance tracking platform. The ATP Aviation Hub also provides Pratt & Whitney engine and Hartzell Propeller content as part of its comprehensive aircraft library.

About ATP:

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. ATP's innovative product line, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduces operating costs, improves aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors. ATP's products and services support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit www.atp.com .

Press Contact: Lee Brewster

+1 (239) 390-3199

[email protected]

About Epic Aircraft:

Epic Aircraft, LLC specializes in the design and manufacture of high performance, all composite, six-seat single-engine, turboprop aircraft. Epic is a privately held, design-driven aviation company that conducts all of its engineering, manufacturing, and administrative operations at its Bend, Oregon headquarters. For more information about Epic Aircraft, please visit www.epicaircraft.com .

Press Contact: Mike Schrader

+1 (541) 318-8889

[email protected]

SOURCE ATP