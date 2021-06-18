ATP Flight School Opens New ATP JETS Airline Training Center in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School opens new ATP JETS airline training center in Irving, TX, to scale capacity and deliver the Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP).

Located just south of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, ATP JETS is currently the largest ATP CTP provider for the nation's airlines, and the new 29,380 sq. ft. training center increases capacity to deliver this airline-required program. Students take part in four days of virtual instructor-led ground school, then attend the state-of-art ATP JETS facility for three days of simulator training. Adjoining class and briefing rooms complement a 4,800 sq. ft. simulator bay housing up to nine flight training devices. Over 8,400 sq. ft. of flex space designated for future expansion allows the new training center to continue to scale and meet the demand for airline pilots.

With over 30 hiring partnerships, airlines recognize the quality and professionalism of ATP-trained pilots, including Delta Air Lines through Delta Propel and United Airlines through United Aviate. Most recently, ATP JETS' advanced training capabilities in Dallas have allowed ATP to partner with Frontier Airlines. The Frontier Direct Program offers an enhanced ATP CTP and enables ATP graduates to progress straight to the flight deck at Frontier.

The new ATP JETS facility follows the opening of a newly constructed flight training center at the Arlington, TX airport where students train to become airline pilots in ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program. "Dallas is not only a hub for aviation but ATP, with more graduates having gone on to fly for American Airlines than any other major," said Michael Arnold, director of marketing for ATP. "As we continue to scale capacity to meet airline hiring demand, Dallas will play an important role in delivering efficient, industry-leading airline pilot training."

