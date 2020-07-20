ATP Flight School Takes Delivery of 6 New Piper Archers and Signs Purchase Agreement for 100 Piper Trainers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School accepted delivery of six new Piper Archer TXs and renewed a 100-aircraft order with Piper Aircraft, Inc. ATP operates the largest fleet of 402 flight training aircraft, the majority of which are Pipers.

Despite the setback from COVID-19, the airline industry anticipates a recovery and strong long-term demand for airline pilots. Over 80,000 U.S. airline pilots will be forced to retire at age 65 over the next 20 years, in addition to those taking early retirement.

ATP Flight School has the largest training fleet, with over 400 Piper Archers, Seminoles, and Cessna 172s.

"Anticipated airline pilot demand exceeds the current capabilities of the flight training industry," said Michael Arnold, Director of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "ATP continues to invest in our graduates' careers with the best flight training fleet in the industry."

ATP has opened six locations in 2020 and plans to add five more before the end of the year. The new Piper aircraft provide ATP students access to a reliable, technologically advanced training platform.

"ATP continues to expand as one of the largest private training organizations in the United States. Piper Aircraft is delighted to be part of their continued growth. The Archer and Seminole are durable training products that feature advanced avionics technology, which make them ideally suited to the demands of their rigorous training programs," said Piper President and CEO Simon Caldecott. "We look forward to continuing to work with ATP as they continue their commitment of providing well-trained pilots for the commercial aviation industry."

It takes about two years to earn the certification and flight experience necessary for airline pilot employment. With historic low-interest rates offered by ATP's lenders, many students are investing in career training today so they are ready for the hiring that will take place in the future.

Media Contact:

Michael Arnold

Director of Marketing

ATP Flight School

904-595-7950

[email protected]

Related Images

garmin-g1000-equipped-atp-flight.jpg

Garmin G1000-Equipped ATP Flight School Piper Archers

ATP Flight School has the largest training fleet, with over 400 Piper Archers, Seminoles, and Cessna 172s.

Related Links

ATP Flight School Program Information

ATP Flight School Locations

SOURCE ATP Flight School