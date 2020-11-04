ATP Launches Seamless Integration Between Flightdocs and Aviation Hub

"When Flightdocs became part of the ATP family, one of the first things we wanted to do was create powerful integrations between our suite of products," says Rick Noble, CEO of ATP. "The launch of this new integration gives our customers instant access to maintenance manuals, technical publications, and regulatory information without leaving their maintenance system."

The Aviation Hub provides users with access to over 1,700 technical publication libraries across 90 OEMs, as well as FAA and EASA regulatory content. With the launch of the new integration, Flightdocs users can instantly access their libraries from their maintenance due list, eliminating several steps in the process to get to aircraft maintenance manuals.

"We continue to invest heavily in the evolution of the products we're delivering to aircraft owners, operators, and OEMs," said Greg Heine, Chief Strategy Officer at ATP. "The merge of ATP and Flightdocs just a few months ago strengthened our ability to develop new products, features, and integrations across all of our platforms. We're excited about this new launch and have numerous major releases planned over the next year."

ATP will be attending the NBAA virtual event, VBACE, December 2-3rd, 2020 and will be showcasing this new integration and many new and exciting features on both the Flightdocs and Aviation Hub platforms. Click here for more information on the integration and how it can impact your flight department.

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. ATP's innovative product line, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduces operating costs, improves aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors. ATP's products and services support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit www.atp.com.

