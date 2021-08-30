ATP Tour Stars, Bryan Brothers, Sock & Querrey, Join Baylor Tennis to Support Bush ACE Outreach Program

WACO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bryan Brother's Farewell Tour will make a stop at the Hurd Tennis Center at Baylor University on September 16, 2021, to help kick off the Bush ACE Outreach Program in Waco, Texas. The Bryan brothers will be joined by ATP stars Jack Sock and Sam Querrey. Baylor Head Men's Tennis Coach, Michael Woodson says, "This will be a full day of tennis that will include a pro-am, junior clinic and conclude with our Green v Gold Challenge. Our program is always looking to find ways to better serve the greater Waco tennis community and the opportunity to partner with the Bush ACE Outreach Program was something we simply could not pass up. We look forward to helping facilitate greater exposure to our lifetime sport through this incredible program and there is not a better way to launch it than having the world's greatest players on our campus."

The BUSH ACE OUTREACH PROGRAM (ACE) was established in 2016, at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, Texas to Advise, Counsel, and Encourage area youth by connecting positive role models with elementary aged children through the sport of tennis. ACE has provided free in school programs to over 40,000 elementary aged children free or discounted after-school and summer programs supported by the Bush Tennis Center. In addition to learning the sport of tennis, ACE promotes the core values of sportsmanship, integrity, self-confidence and hard work.

In 2021, ACE will continue to expand throughout Texas with new partnerships with the USTA Arthur Ashe National Junior Tennis & Learning program (NJTL), Baylor Tennis, Texas A&M Tennis and TCU Tennis. The 2021-2022 ACE Program goal is to reach over 200,000 children throughout Texas.

Bob and Mike Bryan have won a record 116 ATP Tour titles including 16 grand slam titles at the US Open, Wimbledon, French Open and Australian Open. In 2012, the Bryans won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in London. The Bryans have been ranked No. 1 in the world for a record 11 years and voted ATP Tour fan favorites for a record 14 years.

Jack Sock is currently working his way back to the top of the ATP Tour after recovering from a back injury. In 2017, Jack reached a career high world ranking of #8 in singles and #2 in doubles. Jack won the singles title at the Paris Rolex Masters and captured the US Open and Wimbledon doubles titles. In 2016, he and Bethanie Mattek-Sands captured the Gold Medal at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games. In 2018, Jack and Mike Bryan won the ATP Finals in London. Jack is a member of the US Davis Cup and US Olympic Team

Sam Querrey has been the "giant killer" at Wimbledon. In 2016, Sam upset Novak Djokovic, world #1; and then in 2017, he reached the semi-finals with an upset over world #1 Andy Murray. In 2019, Sam upset Rafael Nadal to win the Acapulco Open. Sam is a member of the US Davis Cup and US Olympic Teams.

The Bryan Brothers Farewell Tour will be kick-off in Texas at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, September 15; followed by Baylor Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, September 16; Westwood Country Club Austin, September 17th; and Dominion Country Club in San Antonio, September 18.

"Mike and I are excited to return to Texas and get back on the court," said Bob Bryan. "It will be great to see our fans in Texas while helping support the outstanding work of the Bush ACE Outreach Program."

For more information on VIP Pro-Am Opportunities at Baylor, Austin or San Antonio or the Bush ACE Outreach Program please contact Tim Stallard, Executive Director at [email protected] or by calling (512) 576-4796.

Tickets will go on sale for the Baylor Green & Gold Challenge on August 31, 2021 at 900 am CST at www.etix.com or by calling (800) 514-3849. General Admission Tickets are $35.00 and a limited number of VIP Tables of four Seats including pre-event meet-and-greet are available for $375. All tickets for Austin and San Antonio events are Sold Out.

CONTACT: Tim Stallard, [email protected], (512) 576-4796

