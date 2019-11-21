ATR rises to the top for certifying the most R2:2013 Electronic Recycling and ITAD facilities in U.S., tied for #1 while positioning to take the lead in 2020

PONTIAC, Ill., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is pleased to announce it has successfully certified it's 8th non-campus location in the U.S., which ties ATR for first place in the number of R2 Certified Electronic Recycling and ITAD management facilities.

Since ATR's inception in 2002, owners Barbara and Kenneth Ehresman have continued to disrupt this industry through aggressive but sensible growth strategies. By centralizing processes, building and expanding its own fleet of vehicles, and a responsible debt free expansion strategy, ATR has successfully positioned themselves to manage an evolving Global Marketplace.

"The majority of our competitors aren't willing to step outside their comfort zones, so they build walls around what they have to protect it, or sign channel partners to look bigger than they are but ATR grows alongside our customers to meet their needs. We firmly stand committed to making the financial investments necessary to facilitate responsible growth strategies within our customers demographics. These additional facilities allow ATR to significantly reduce logistics fees which normally represent one of the top 5 expenditures within our industry. This equates to a higher return on investment for our clients and reduces security risks associated with adding logistics and channel partner management," said Kenneth Ehresman Chief Operations Officer for ATR.

Through this press release ATR is also announcing it has signed an LOI agreement for an additional Midwest expansion effort moving ATR one step closer to the 9th location. The newest facility which is yet to be announced is scheduled to open the first quarter of 2020 with compliance certifications to follow in the 3rd quarter.

"This purchase and startup of an additional 44,000 Sq. ft facility will place ATR at the top of the list for certified facilities in the U.S. and elevate us from #5 to #4 globally," said Ehresman.

About ATR

ATR is a privately held ITAD management company that has been family owned and operated since 1992. ATRs debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates our client's risk from the hazards associated with Bankruptcies, and Private Equity Partnership or Financing models. ATR provides Secure Reverse Logistics & Destruction Programs that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. Visit ATR online at ATRecycle.com for more information.

