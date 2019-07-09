Atradius Collections Expands Its Presence in the United Arab Emirates

AMSTERDAM, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atradius Collections further expands its international presence in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to open this local entity results from Atradius Collections' development strategy. The new expansion aims to enhance the company's expertise in collecting UAE-based cases and expand its global coverage.

Knowledge of local business practices and culture is a key success factor for debt collections. A presence in the UAE will allow Atradius Collections to provide better debt collections services in the Middle East.

Economic growth has been modest in the region and trade has been under severe pressure due to an increase in the cost of doing business and geopolitical reasons. The number of runaway cases has increased disturbingly, resulting in many businesses struggling to recover their bad debts.

"The high uncertainty over trade tensions impairs the local economies that are already affected by a worldwide economic slowdown and fluctuating oil prices. This impacts payment morale. With our new local entity in Dubai, our customers will receive the support they need to recover their money. We are there where you need us," said Raymond van der Loos, CEO at Atradius Collections.

"Considering the big event of Expo 2020 in the UAE, the governments in the Middle East increase their support for businesses. Our local presence will definitely boost our recovery rate and increase the confidence of our clients as well as the trade credit insurance policyholders of Atradius and its local partners," said Vikas Malik, Country Manager at Atradius Collections.

