Atradius Collections Releases the 13th Edition of the Comprehensive International Debt Collections Handbook

"Having knowledge of amicable collections and country-specific legal phases surrounding collections is vital for survival in a global economy," says Rudi de Greve, Global Operations Director at Atradius Collections.

From its first edition, the International Debt Collections Handbook has quickly gained trust from companies around the world and become the go-to source when they need information about collecting debts abroad.

From amicable settlements – recovering debts while retaining trading relationships – to legal proceedings – using local law and legislation to recover bad debts, the International Debt Collections Handbook provides valuable insights and professional expertise.

With the latest edition of the International Debt Collections Handbook, businesses can now make better decisions when it comes to collecting receivables from their customers around the world.

Get your own copy of the 13th edition of the International Debt Collections Handbook at: https://atradiuscollections.com/global/publications/international-debt-collections-handbook.html .

About Atradius Collections

Through a presence in 33 countries, Atradius Collections provides commercial debt collections services in 96% of the countries across the world. Their wide breadth of services, ranging from third party collections to legal collections and accounts receivable outsourcing, helps companies around the globe recover unpaid invoices. Atradius Collections forms part of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the leading credit insurers in Spain and worldwide.

