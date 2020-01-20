ATRESCINE, stronger in Mexico

The newest member of ATRESMEDIA Internacional's lineup is now available on channel 909 HD from cable operator IZZI

Atrescine and its 7,000+ titles are the result of an agreement with Video Mercury Films, the largest distributor of Spanish films in the world

MADRID, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Coinciding with its second anniversary on air, Atrescine continues to grow after closing an agreement with the Televisa Group to add it to the lineup of its cable operator, IZZI.