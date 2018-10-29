ATRI Announces New Research Advisory Committee Members
ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2019-2020 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.
Ms. Karen Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of HELP, Inc., was reappointed to serve as Chair of the RAC. Individuals appointed to serve on the 2019-2020 ATRI Research Advisory Committee are:
|
Mr. Tom Balzer
|
Mr. Stephen Laskowski
|
President and CEO
|
President
|
Ohio Trucking Association
|
Canadian Trucking Alliance
|
Mr. Shawn Brown
|
Mr. Don Lefeve
|
Vice President, Safety and Recruiting
|
President and CEO
|
Cargo Transporters
|
Commercial Vehicle Training Association
|
Mr. Kenneth Calhoun
|
Mr. Kenneth Lemberg
|
Fleet Optimization Manager
|
Apprenticeship and Training Representative
|
Altec Service Group
|
U.S. Department of Labor
|
Dr. Alison Conway
|
Mr. Kevin Lhotak
|
Associate Professor, Civil Engineering
|
President
|
City College of New York
|
Reliable Transportation Specialists
|
Mr. Bob Costello
|
Mr. Mike Ludwick
|
Chief Economist and Senior Vice President
|
Chief Administrative Officer
|
American Trucking Associations
|
Bison Transport
|
Mr. Tom Cuthbertson
|
Mr. Doug Marcello
|
Vice President, Regulatory Compliance
|
Transportation Attorney
|
Omnitracs
|
Marcello and Kivisto
|
Mr. Dan Drella
|
Ms. Jamie Maus
|
Director, Safety and Training
|
Vice President of Safety and Compliance
|
Schneider National
|
Werner Enterprises
|
Mr. Thomas Fansler
|
Ms. Caroline Mays
|
President
|
Director, Freight and International Trade
|
Texas Department of Transportation
|
Mr. Jim Fields
|
Ms. Shannon Newton
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
President
|
Pitt Ohio
|
Arkansas Trucking Association
|
Ms. Victoria King
|
Mr. Steve Olson
|
Vice President Public Affairs
|
President and Chief Underwriting Officer
|
UPS
|
Great West Casualty Company
|
Ms. Holly Pixler
|
Mr. Russell Simpson
|
Senior Director Transportation, International
|
America's Road Team Captain
|
MillerCoors
|
Mr. John Prewitt
|
Mr. Mike Stephens
|
President
|
Senior Director of Finance
|
Tideport Distributing, Inc.
|
USA Truck
|
Mr. Steve Raetz
|
Mr. Collin Stewart
|
Director, Research & Market Intelligence
|
President and CEO
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
Stewart Transport
|
Mr. Jeremy Reymer
|
Ms. Sara Walfoort
|
Founder and CEO
|
Manager, Freight Planning
|
DriverReach
|
Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission
|
Mr. Lee Sarratt, CDS
|
Mr. Tom Weakley
|
Director of Safety
|
Director of Operations
|
J.B. Hunt
|
Owner-Operator Independent
|
Drivers Association Foundation
|
Deputy Chief Mark Savage
|
Mr. Shawn Yadon
|
Colorado State Patrol
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
California Trucking Association
|
Ms. Kary Schaefer
|
General Manager of Marketing and Strategy for
|
Daimler Trucks North America
"RAC members serve a critical role in developing and prioritizing research proposals that address the trucking industry's top challenges. Congratulations to those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and we look forward to working with them," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.
ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.
SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute
