ATRI Announces New Research Advisory Committee Members

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2019-2020 Research Advisory Committee (RAC).  Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry.  RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Ms. Karen Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of HELP, Inc., was reappointed to serve as Chair of the RAC.  Individuals appointed to serve on the 2019-2020 ATRI Research Advisory Committee are:

Mr. Tom Balzer     

Mr. Stephen Laskowski

President and CEO  

President

Ohio Trucking Association

Canadian Trucking Alliance


Mr. Shawn Brown

Mr. Don Lefeve

Vice President, Safety and Recruiting

President and CEO

Cargo Transporters

Commercial Vehicle Training Association


Mr. Kenneth Calhoun

Mr. Kenneth Lemberg

Fleet Optimization Manager

Apprenticeship and Training Representative

Altec Service Group

U.S. Department of Labor


Dr. Alison Conway

Mr. Kevin Lhotak

Associate Professor, Civil Engineering

President

City College of New York

Reliable Transportation Specialists


Mr. Bob Costello

Mr. Mike Ludwick

Chief Economist and Senior Vice President

Chief Administrative Officer

American Trucking Associations

Bison Transport


Mr. Tom Cuthbertson

Mr. Doug Marcello

Vice President, Regulatory Compliance

Transportation Attorney

Omnitracs

Marcello and Kivisto


Mr. Dan Drella

Ms. Jamie Maus

Director, Safety and Training

Vice President of Safety and Compliance

Schneider National

Werner Enterprises


Mr. Thomas Fansler

Ms. Caroline Mays

President
Trimble Transportation Mobility

Director, Freight and International Trade
Section

Texas Department of Transportation



Mr. Jim Fields

Ms. Shannon Newton

Chief Operating Officer

President

Pitt Ohio

Arkansas Trucking Association



Ms. Victoria King

Mr. Steve Olson

Vice President Public Affairs

President and Chief Underwriting Officer

UPS

Great West Casualty Company



Ms. Holly Pixler

Mr. Russell Simpson

Senior Director Transportation, International
and Data Management

America's Road Team Captain
Holland

MillerCoors




Mr. John Prewitt

Mr. Mike Stephens

President

Senior Director of Finance

Tideport Distributing, Inc.

USA Truck


Mr. Steve Raetz

Mr. Collin Stewart

Director, Research & Market Intelligence

President and CEO

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Stewart Transport


Mr. Jeremy Reymer

Ms. Sara Walfoort

Founder and CEO

Manager, Freight Planning

DriverReach

Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission


Mr. Lee Sarratt, CDS

Mr. Tom Weakley

Director of Safety

Director of Operations

J.B. Hunt

Owner-Operator Independent


Drivers Association Foundation


Deputy Chief Mark Savage

Mr. Shawn Yadon

Colorado State Patrol

Chief Executive Officer

California Trucking Association


Ms. Kary Schaefer

General Manager of Marketing and Strategy for
Freightliner and Detroit Brands

Daimler Trucks North America

"RAC members serve a critical role in developing and prioritizing research proposals that address the trucking industry's top challenges.  Congratulations to those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and we look forward to working with them," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization.  It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. 

