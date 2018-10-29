ATRI Announces New Research Advisory Committee Members

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2019-2020 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Ms. Karen Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of HELP, Inc., was reappointed to serve as Chair of the RAC. Individuals appointed to serve on the 2019-2020 ATRI Research Advisory Committee are:

Mr. Tom Balzer Mr. Stephen Laskowski President and CEO President Ohio Trucking Association Canadian Trucking Alliance



Mr. Shawn Brown Mr. Don Lefeve Vice President, Safety and Recruiting President and CEO Cargo Transporters Commercial Vehicle Training Association



Mr. Kenneth Calhoun Mr. Kenneth Lemberg Fleet Optimization Manager Apprenticeship and Training Representative Altec Service Group U.S. Department of Labor



Dr. Alison Conway Mr. Kevin Lhotak Associate Professor, Civil Engineering President City College of New York Reliable Transportation Specialists



Mr. Bob Costello Mr. Mike Ludwick Chief Economist and Senior Vice President Chief Administrative Officer American Trucking Associations Bison Transport



Mr. Tom Cuthbertson Mr. Doug Marcello Vice President, Regulatory Compliance Transportation Attorney Omnitracs Marcello and Kivisto



Mr. Dan Drella Ms. Jamie Maus Director, Safety and Training Vice President of Safety and Compliance Schneider National Werner Enterprises



Mr. Thomas Fansler Ms. Caroline Mays President

Trimble Transportation Mobility Director, Freight and International Trade

Section

Texas Department of Transportation



Mr. Jim Fields Ms. Shannon Newton Chief Operating Officer President Pitt Ohio Arkansas Trucking Association



Ms. Victoria King Mr. Steve Olson Vice President Public Affairs President and Chief Underwriting Officer UPS Great West Casualty Company



Ms. Holly Pixler Mr. Russell Simpson Senior Director Transportation, International

and Data Management America's Road Team Captain

Holland MillerCoors





Mr. John Prewitt Mr. Mike Stephens President Senior Director of Finance Tideport Distributing, Inc. USA Truck



Mr. Steve Raetz Mr. Collin Stewart Director, Research & Market Intelligence President and CEO C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Stewart Transport



Mr. Jeremy Reymer Ms. Sara Walfoort Founder and CEO Manager, Freight Planning DriverReach Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission



Mr. Lee Sarratt, CDS Mr. Tom Weakley Director of Safety Director of Operations J.B. Hunt Owner-Operator Independent

Drivers Association Foundation



Deputy Chief Mark Savage Mr. Shawn Yadon Colorado State Patrol Chief Executive Officer

California Trucking Association



Ms. Kary Schaefer

General Manager of Marketing and Strategy for

Freightliner and Detroit Brands

Daimler Trucks North America



"RAC members serve a critical role in developing and prioritizing research proposals that address the trucking industry's top challenges. Congratulations to those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and we look forward to working with them," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

Related Links

http://atri-online.org

