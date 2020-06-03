ATRI Issues Call For Motor Carriers To Participate In Annual Operational Costs Data Collection

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today issued a call for motor carriers to participate in ATRI's annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report.

Now in its 12th year, ATRI's annual Operational Costs of Trucking collects cost information derived directly from trucking fleets and owner-operators, and is among the most requested ATRI research studies. ATRI's annual analysis is used as a key benchmarking tool by motor carriers of all sizes. Public sector agencies also utilize ATRI's real-world data analysis to make better-informed transportation planning and infrastructure investment decisions.

Among the for-hire fleet metrics being requested by ATRI are driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums and lease or purchase payments. Carriers and owner-operators are asked to provide full-year 2019 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data using the easy-to-use online data entry form.

"We constantly strive to improve. In our quest for competitive excellence, one of our most valuable resources is ATRI's annual report," said Cari Baylor, Baylor Trucking President. "ATRI provides us with the detail to understand how our operations and costs compare to our industry peers."

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide operational cost data to ATRI by Friday, August 21, 2020. ATRI's data collection form, which protects all confidential information, is available for download here. Participating motor carriers will receive an advance copy of the full report.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

Related Links

http://truckingresearch.org

