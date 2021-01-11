Atria Senior Living Makes Covid-19 Vaccines Mandatory For Staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 10,000 U.S. employees of Atria Senior Living, a leading operator of senior living communities across the United States and Canada, will be required to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the company reported today. On December 21, the company held its first vaccine clinic and as of today, clinics are currently scheduled in approximately two-thirds of Atria's 170 U.S. communities with more clinics being added daily.

Atria Senior Living CEO John A. Moore said the company has made the decision to make the vaccine a mandatory condition of employment as "the responsible thing to do in light of the threat posed by COVID-19 and the hope the vaccine holds in eliminating that threat to our residents and staff, as well as society at large."

"We hope this provides total clarity with respect to the vaccine's importance for the health and well-being of residents and employees. We have a track record of continuously seeking and finding ways to better protect our communities throughout the pandemic, ranging from millions of units of personal protective equipment to providing more than 200,000 COVID-19 tests for residents and staff. Sadly, despite our best efforts to optimize the quality of life and safety of our communities, the disease continues to be an unseen threat to the lives of everyone. Vaccination is the right next step in defeating this threat. We understand there are objections as well as isolated situations where taking the vaccine is not possible or feasible, but we've all come too far in the pandemic to not take advantage of the vaccine together. It's the best way to help everyone move forward to living their best lives."

Moore said Atria employees "have gone above and beyond the call of duty" in helping residents, families and each other during the pandemic. "Taking the vaccine, in our view, is the highest act of helping our fellow human beings," he said. "We've been pleased to see that in all of our vaccine clinics to date, we've had enthusiastic support, and no one has had any serious adverse effect from taking the vaccine. That plus other reported data including the efficacy results from the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials inspires our confidence in making the vaccine mandatory for our employees." He added that all U.S. employees are being required to take both doses of the vaccine by May 1. The distribution of the vaccines in Canada and the pace of the rollout will affect the timing there, Moore said.

CVS Health is providing all Atria communities in the U.S. with the clinics administering the vaccines. The company has produced an online vaccine tracker to keep communities informed of where and when clinics are scheduled. The company has also rolled out its "Sleeve Up Atria" campaign to help educate employees and residents about the vaccines.

For more information about Atria's response to COVID-19, please visit the company's media site.

