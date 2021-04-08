Atria Wealth Solutions Completes Acquisition of Independent Wealth Management Firm SCF Securities, Inc.

NEW YORK and FRESNO, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, announced today it has successfully closed the acquisition of SCF Securities, Inc. (SCF), an independent wealth management firm based in Fresno, CA. With this closing, Atria acquires 100% of SCF Securities, Inc., SCF Investment Advisors, Inc., and SCF Marketing, Inc. and now serves over 2,500 financial professionals with nearly $95 billion in assets under administration.

"We are thrilled to welcome SCF into the Atria family. We share a collective vision for offering the best experience and exceptional service to financial professionals, making the combination a great fit for both firms," said Doug Ketterer, CEO and founding partner of Atria. "Both companies believe in the criticality of the advisor-client relationship and making it easier for financial professionals to create deeper and more meaningful interactions with clients and prospects by delivering the best-in-class tools, technology, investment solutions, resources and services."

Atria is committed to investing in technology and capabilities that innovate and differentiate, giving financial professionals a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Atria subsidiary broker-dealers have access to a suite of modern tools, including an integrated advisor platform, Unio, an intuitive client-facing portal, Clear1, and a comprehensive fee-based advisory platform, Contour. These offerings, along with an extensive list of product solutions and comprehensive practice management and marketing tools, will be extended to SCF.

"This partnership with Atria is really an extension of SCF. Atria's values align perfectly with our culture, and their relentless commitment to pursue the voice of the financial professional in all they envision, build and implement is unmatched," said Randy Meadows, SCF President. "We look forward to embracing Atria's tremendous resources and enhanced technology — empowering us to accelerate our vision of equipping financial professionals with a competitive advantage as the needs of their clients continue to grow."

SCF is the sixth broker-dealer acquired by Atria and joins its current subsidiaries, Cadaret, Grant & Co. Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc. and SCF Securities, Inc. Atria's subsidiaries together support over 2,500 financial professionals and nearly $95 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com .

About SCF Securities, Inc.

SCF Securities, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm serving over 150 independent financial professionals throughout the country. SCF and its affiliate, SCF Investment Advisors, provide financial professionals with a high-touch service experience and access to comprehensive advisory solutions. For more information, please visit www.scfsecurities.com.

