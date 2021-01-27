Atria Wealth Solutions to Acquire Independent Wealth Management Firm SCF Securities, Inc.

NEW YORK and FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SCF Securities, Inc. (SCF), an independent wealth management firm based in Fresno, CA. SCF was founded in 1992 and serves approximately 150 independent financial professionals. Upon closing, Atria's subsidiaries in total will represent over 2,500 financial professionals with nearly $95 billion in assets under administration.

Collectively, Atria's subsidiaries are the fastest-growing U.S. broker-dealers in year-over-year growth by number of financial professionals and second fastest in asset growth according to Cerulli Associates' recently released U.S. Broker/Dealer Marketplace report. The acquisition of SCF continues Atria's subsidiaries' focus on growth in fee-based assets under administration, furthers the multi-custodial strategy and expands the national financial professional footprint.

"SCF is a growth-oriented firm with a very strong advisory business and is well known for providing exceptional, personalized service," said Doug Ketterer, CEO and founding partner of Atria. "SCF's focus on meeting the growing expectations of financial professionals and their clients completely aligns with our vision for reinventing the advisor experience and providing solutions that enhance the advisor and client relationship. We are very excited to welcome SCF and its financial professionals to the Atria family."

Since its founding, Atria has aggressively invested in solutions that drive scale and efficiency, including its subsidiaries' proprietary advisor platform Unio, client-facing portal Clear 1, and fee-based advisory platform Contour. Coupled with a comprehensive product platform, extensive practice management resources and a broad array of marketing tools, financial professionals have access to an unparalleled breadth of products and solutions to meet the ever-growing demands of their clients and prospects.

"I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to join Atria and the unmatched advantage this partnership brings to SCF advisors," said Randy Meadows, SCF President and CEO. "For the past 30 years, our entire focus has been to create an environment where advisors could thrive, grow and excel on behalf of their clients. With Atria at our side, our ability to provide our advisors with additional resources, enhanced technology, and an even greater level of support, grows exponentially." Meadows will remain as President of SCF and continue to operate from its Fresno headquarters.

SCF will become the sixth broker-dealer acquired by Atria since 2017, joining Western International Securities, Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC as an Atria subsidiary.

Atria will acquire 100% of SCF Securities, Inc., SCF Investment Advisors, Inc., and SCF Marketing, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com .

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth.

Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include CUSO Financial Services, L.P., Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., and Western International Securities, Inc. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and $90 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com .

About SCF Securities, Inc.

SCF Securities, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm serving over 150 independent financial professionals throughout the country. SCF provides its advisors with a high-touch service experience and access to comprehensive advisory solutions. For more information, please visit www.scfsecurities.com.

SOURCE Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.atriawealth.com

