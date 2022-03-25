Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market to Record a 13.54% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories & AtriCure Inc |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Drivers - The advances in technology is one of the key driver supporting the atrial fibrillation surgery market growth. The technology offers high-resolution imagining of the heart tissues. This allows surgeons to pinpoint the exact location of the arrhythmia, improving the effectiveness of the procedure. The implementation of these types of devices will help surgeons reduce human errors and improve the quality of treatment. Surgeons can also use cryoablation, laser, and cryo energy-based ablation instead of RF-based ablation to treat individuals with arrhythmias. This will lead to the demand and use of sophisticated and advanced technologies-based ablation catheters. Such increasing demand will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges -The high cost of ablation catheters is one of the factors hindering the atrial fibrillation surgery market growth. The use of catheter ablation for treating arrhythmias has led to the demand for advanced devices that can help improve the safety and effectiveness of associated procedures. However, most of these devices enabled with technologies such as 3D mapping, and remote catheter navigation are expensive. This deters individuals, particularly in developing countries, from undergoing catheter ablation procedures. Moreover, most hospitals and surgical centers worldwide perform less than 100 catheter ablation procedures per year, limiting the need for these high-end devices. Many countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany are shifting toward value-based purchasing to focus on the use of efficient devices and decrease the expenditure on medical facilities. Such challenges are limiting the market growth.

Company Profiles

The atrial fibrillation surgery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The atrial fibrillation surgery market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., BIOTRONIK SE, and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CardioFocus Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Stereotaxis Inc, Tempus Labs Inc., Teleflex Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., and OSYPKA AG. The product offerings for one of the companies include -

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers flexAbility ablation catheter and sensor-enabled which is designed to facilitate detailed, accurate model creation and effective lesion creation and to yield safe, effective outcomes for patients.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the atrial fibrillation surgery market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product , the market is classified as catheter ablation and surgical ablation. The atrial fibrillation surgery market share growth by the catheter ablation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Catheter ablation is a procedure that destroys specific regions of the heart that cause cardiac rhythm issues. Catheters are thin, flexible wires that are threaded up the vein to the heart . Each catheter's electrode releases radio waves that cause heat, which destroys the heart tissues that cause a higher heart rate or cardiac arrhythmia. Arrhythmias can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in the elderly. The operation can be done with prior electrophysiology (EP) testing, which allows clinicians to pinpoint the exact heart tissues having aberrant electrical pathways. When persons have persistently high heart rates and are resistant to pharmacological therapy, cardiac ablation catheters are frequently employed. Such applications are driving the segment growth.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for atrial fibrillation surgery market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. The rising prevalence of obesity will facilitate the atrial fibrillation surgery market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.54 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CardioFocus Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Stereotaxis Inc, Tempus Labs Inc., Teleflex Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., and OSYPKA AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

