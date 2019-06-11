ATRI's Dan Murray Promoted to Senior Vice President

ARLINGTON, Va., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today announced that Dan Murray has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Murray, who has been with ATRI since 1994, most recently served as ATRI's Vice President.

"Dan's contributions to ATRI's success over the years are immeasurable and this promotion is a fitting reflection of his leadership in all areas of our work on behalf of the trucking industry," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster in announcing the promotion.

Dan Murray, Senior Vice President, ATRI

As Senior Vice President, Murray will continue to lead ATRI's portfolio of sponsored research as well as provide strategic direction and management of ATRI's top research priorities.

Murray is based in ATRI's Minnesota office.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.



SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute