ATRI's Jeffrey Short and Alexandra Shirk Receive Promotions

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today announced the promotion of two team members. Jeffrey Short has been promoted to Vice President and Alexandra Shirk has been promoted to Research Associate.

Jeff joined ATRI in 2003 and most recently served as a Senior Research Associate. His work at ATRI includes the day-to-day management of ATRI's Freight Performance Measures program, which utilizes truck GPS data to evaluate freight mobility and productivity on the nation's transportation system. Jeff has also led a number of ATRI's research studies on highway funding and on industry impacts from the hours-of-service rules. Jeff is based in ATRI's Atlanta office.

Alexandra joined ATRI in 2014 and most recently served as a Research Analyst. Alexandra's focus at ATRI is in truck parking analyses, as well as GIS analyses on topics including freight mobility and bottleneck identification. Alexandra is based in New York.

"Jeff and Alexandra are critical members of the ATRI team and their respective contributions to ATRI's body of work are significant," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster in announcing their promotions.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

