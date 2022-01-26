Atrium Announces New Automated Insights Engine to Accelerate Adoption of Data-Driven Sales Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium , the proactive data-driven sales management platform that empowers sales managers to use metrics to improve team performance, today announced it has launched its Automated Insights Engine - a new feature which continuously analyzes rep performance, surfaces the underlying root causes from hundreds of KPIs, and suggests recommendations on what to do next. Atrium also announced today that it raised $20M in Series A funding led by Craft Ventures.

Sales managers are under more pressure than ever to deliver results. Unfortunately, most sales managers aren't equipped with the tools to measure, manage, and improve their team's performance. Unless they have an army of analysts on staff, managers are forced to interpret impenetrable walls of charts - whether business intelligence or CRM dashboards - and derive meaning from tile after tile of squiggly graphs. All of which tell them little else than the fact that a rep is or isn't on track to hit their output targets. Sales managers have to guess as to the underlying reasons for underperformance and what to do about it.

Atrium's new Automated Insights Engine continuously looks for patterns across hundreds of rep and team metrics to detect what's working and what's not in terms of the following:

Execution quality (e.g. is the rep effectively moving deals forward) Execution quantity (e.g. is the rep getting enough at bats with clients to make her number), and Execution tempo (e.g. does the rep always get stuck in certain parts of the deal cycle)

It then suggests the next best action for the manager based on this analysis, whether it's coaching the rep on a specific issue, spreading a sales motion innovation to others on the team, publicly praising them, etc.

"Getting to the heart of what's driving a rep's bookings and pipeline generation performance can be a daunting task for sales managers," said Jason Heidema, CEO and Co-Founder of Atrium. "Traditionally, they've had to rely on gut instinct or had to eyeball trends from inscrutable walls of charts. Our new Automated Insights Engine automatically surfaces the root causes of a rep's over or under performance so that a manager truly understands what's working and what's not within their team and can take action."

"Atrium eliminates the guesswork when it comes to figuring out the why behind my team's performance," said David Singh, VP of Sales at Intellimize. "Atrium quickly surfaces potential problem areas around conversions and gives me and my managers a clear picture of who needs help and what they need help on. It also highlights the behaviors of our star reps, so that we can replicate those across the broader team."

The Automated Insights Engine is available immediately to all customers of the Atrium Data-Driven Sales Management platform. The module features the following:

Continuous monitoring and analysis of hundreds of rep and team metrics to uncover patterns and detect anomalies in execution quality, quantity, and tempo

of hundreds of rep and team metrics to uncover patterns and detect anomalies in execution quality, quantity, and tempo Strategy Insights console provides a single view of a rep or team's performance anomalies and behaviors that need attention

provides a single view of a rep or team's performance anomalies and behaviors that need attention Insight Alerts proactively let managers know (via email and Slack) when the engine identifies new anomalies and behaviors that need attention

proactively let managers know (via email and Slack) when the engine identifies new anomalies and behaviors that need attention Recommended Actions suggest next steps for managers to address the root cause driving over/ under performance

About Atrium

Atrium provides a Data-Driven Sales Management platform that empowers sales managers to improve team performance. Sales teams at 200+ companies like Figma, Zuora, SalesLoft, LaunchDarkly, SaasOptics, etc. use the dashboards, goals, insights and alerts in the Atrium platform to hit their sales productivity and revenue goals. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $33M in funding to date from leading venture capitalists including Craft Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Bullpen Capital, Charles River Ventures and First Round Capital. To learn more, visit www.atriumhq.com .

